Editorial Roundup: Georgia

All three counties are in the low category of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 community levels. The tri-county area is emblematic of the rest of the country.

Dr. Lawton Davis, health director of the eight-county Coastal Health District, told The News that cases, hospitalizations and deaths are dropping not only locally, but across the state and nation, too. Davis said the downward trend is due to the immunity people have built to the current dominant variants through vaccinations, boosters and catching the virus.

It also helps that we have realized the importance of staying home when we are really sick. Too many flus and viruses spread because people think they aren’t that sick and can go through their usual day despite being in the throes of a bad infection. Trying to power through such sickness usually just leads to the person feeling worse and spreading what they have to others.

It will be important to remember this advice as we prepare for the upcoming flu season. Experts are expecting this year’s flu season to be bad, as the season that just finished in the southern hemisphere was particularly nasty.

Of course the best defense against the flu is to get a flu shot, and we encourage everyone who is medically able to get one as soon as possible. We have also learned a lot about how to keep the spread of viruses under wraps the last two and half years. Frequent hand washing and staying at home when sick are two vital ways we can keep these potentially deadly pathogens under control.

Don’t let this downward trend lull you into a false sense of security.

COVID is still out in the world, and a new variant could arise at any time to cause major issues like when the delta variant hit the Golden Isles in the summer of 2021 and caused a sharp spike in cases and hospitalizations.

Between COVID and the flu, it could still be a rough fall and winter. Let’s use what we have learned these last few years to help keep these both in check.

