Editorial Roundup: Georgia

Valdosta Daily Times. September 15, 2023.

Editorial: Prevent train track tragedy

Railroads run through our town and our history can be traced to the emergence of rail.

While we become so accustomed to the whistle of the train that we no longer hear it, everyone should be reminded that train crossings can be dangerous places.

All too often we have to report on a vehicle or a person being hit by a train, resulting in a fatality or serious injury. Those are preventable tragedies.

This week — Sept. 18-24, 2023 — is recognized as Rail Safety Week across the nation.

We have all been stopped at the tracks when we are in a rush and, sometimes, get a little frustrated. We might try counting cars and looking for the elusive caboose, but still it can seem like the slow-moving train goes on forever. The object of youthful fantasy can become the bane of our existence, at least for a few moments on a busy day.

Of course, freight trains move goods across our country and are crucial for our economy and quality of life, and it is simply not possible to circumvent all busy intersections or build overpasses on all congested roadways.

The hashtag #STOPTrackTragedies is helping raise awareness of the preventable train track tragedies during Rail Safety Week.

About 2,100 people across the nation lose their lives or suffer serious injury each year in train track incidents. Rail Safety Week is spearheaded by Operation Lifesaver, Inc. (OLI), Operation Lifesaver Canada and the Mexican Association of Railroads (AMF), making it a true North American effort.

There are related events going on across Georgia, but here are a few safety reminders from Operation Lifesaver:

— Trains and cars don’t mix. Never race a train to the crossing — even if you tie, you lose.

— The train you see is closer and faster-moving than you think. If you see a train approaching, wait for it to go by before you proceed across the tracks.

— Be aware that trains cannot stop quickly. Even if the locomotive engineer sees you, a freight train moving at 55 miles per hour can take a mile or more to stop once the emergency brakes are applied. That’s 18 football fields.

— Never drive around lowered gates — it’s illegal and it’s deadly. If you suspect a signal is malfunctioning, call the emergency number posted on or near the crossing signal or your local law-enforcement agency.

— Do not get trapped on the tracks; proceed through a highway-rail grade crossing only if you are sure you can completely clear the crossing without stopping. Remember, the train is three feet wider than the tracks on both sides.

— If your vehicle ever stalls on the tracks, get out and get away from the tracks, even if you do not see a train.

___

Brunswick News. September 18, 2023.

Editorial: Legislature needs to step up when it comes to trooper pay

Workforce shortages have been a bane for several industries the last few years. Businesses of all types are having trouble filling jobs from part-time staffers to full-time employees.

Government agencies haven’t been immune from this either. Jekyll Island Authority deputy executive director Noel Jensen told the Golden Isles Republican Women last week that the authority is like other businesses that are working to address staffing issues.

Another area of the state getting hit hard by staffing issues is the officers who keep the peace on Jekyll Island — the Georgia State Patrol. Lt. Col. William “Billy” Hitchens III, deputy commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety who is set to become commissioner next month, told a state House working group meeting Thursday that the Georgia State Patrol is still having issues recruiting and retaining officers.

The state patrol is competing with other law enforcement agencies for “an ever-decreasing pool of candidates,” Hitchens said according to Capitol Beat News Service. The $11,000 worth of pay raises approved the last two years hasn’t done much to stem the tide for the state patrol.

Even with the raises, the state is still 36th in the nation when it comes to trooper salaries. Even more concerning is the fact that Georgia is 50th in the number of troopers per capita, according to Hitchens.

The Department of Public Safety is looking for ways to solve the recruitment issue. That includes an accelerated trooper school program that would allow candidates to complete their training faster than the traditional model requires.

While that may help lure in some new recruits, nothing talks like better salaries and incentives. Hitchens said other agencies are offering perks that include education incentives, signing bonuses and moving expenses.

While the Department of Public Safety does what it can with what it has to work with, it is up to the state legislature to give them more to sweeten the recruiting pitch. Fortunately, it seems like those legislators at the working meeting understand the ball is in their court.

“The numbers don’t lie. They are what they are,” said State Rep. J Collins, R-Villa Rica. “The benefits and pay have to increase for us to get those numbers up.”

Collins is the chairman of the House Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee, so we expect to see some movement on this issue when the General Assembly meets next year.

Public safety should always be the top priority of elected officials. Not having enough troopers to effectively cover the state is a problem.

Increasing pay and incentives should help the GSP retain valued officers and recruit new ones to bolster its ranks. Hopefully it is the first thing on the legislature’s to-do list come January.

