Editorial Roundup: Georgia

One proposal includes asking legislators to raise the state’s rural hospital tax credit from $60 million to $100 million.

The reason advocates would like to see the cap raised is how quickly the limit was reached in 2021. By the time August rolled around, the cap had been reached. Advocates are expecting something similar in 2022, with the cap being reached possibly sooner.

The pandemic remains an issue for hospitals and with the omicron variant spreading through the state, it adds even more uncertainty to the upcoming year. Jimmy Lewis, the CEO of HomeTown Health in Cumming, used the word “exasperating” when describing what he expects from 2022, adding that rural hospitals were going to run “out of money going forward.”

The rural hospital tax credit has been a successful venture. The Georgia House Rural Development Council said it has prevented the closure of essential hospitals in rural communities by infusing millions of dollars into health systems in need.

People who live in rural areas deserve to have the access to these essential services without having to travel several hours out of the way. Finding a way to save these hospitals will help fulfill that mission.

Georgia taxpayers have been generous with their help. Now it is up to the legislature to find out if increasing the threshold will help save more hospitals or if there is more that can be done. Either way, these hospitals are worth saving — especially during a global pandemic.

Dalton Daily Citizen. January 3, 2021.

Editorial: As omicron continues to spread, it’s a good idea to continue masking up

For those of you who wear a mask -- and wear it correctly -- while in public, around other people or when you’re not able to social distance to help stem to spread of COVID-19, we thank you. Keep it up.

For those of you who wear a mask -- incorrectly -- while in public, around other people or when you’re not able to social distance, let’s fix that.

While we are out and about, we’ve seen people wearing masks in creative ways. Some wear their face covering like a chin strap on a football helmet. Others let the mask dangle from one ear. Lanyards have become a popular addition to a mask, as we’ve seen them completely on the lanyard and not on the wearer’s face. Some people wear a mask so that it’s only covering their mouth, or only covering their forehead, or only covering their neck -- leaving their nose fully exposed.

A mask does little good if it’s not snugly covering your nose and mouth.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises most people to wear a mask or face covering that goes completely over your nose and mouth “to help protect others in case you’re infected with COVID but don’t have symptoms.” Studies have shown that face coverings can help reduce the spread of COVID.

Here are the most up-to-date CDC guidelines on masking:

• Everyone 2 years or older who is not fully vaccinated should wear a mask in indoor public places.

• In general, you do not need to wear a mask in outdoor settings.

• In areas with high numbers of COVID-19 cases, consider wearing a mask in crowded outdoor settings and for activities with close contact with others who are not fully vaccinated.

• People who have a condition or are taking medications that weaken their immune system may not be fully protected even if they are fully vaccinated. They should continue to take all precautions recommended for unvaccinated people, including wearing a well-fitted mask, until advised otherwise by their healthcare provider.

• If you are fully vaccinated, to maximize protection and prevent possibly spreading COVID-19 to others, wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.

• Wearing a mask over your nose and mouth is required on planes, buses, trains and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States and while indoors at U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and train stations. Travelers are not required to wear a mask in outdoor areas of a conveyance (like on open deck areas of a ferry or the uncovered top deck of a bus).

Rome News-Tribune. January 1, 2021.

Editorial: Parties keep pushing the vision of a divided America...and it’s just not true

If social media, or Congress, was a truthful representation of Americans, we’d be in bad shape. But like most “reality” entertainment it’s just not representative of the truth.

The falsehood that there’s a widespread conflict that’s coming to a head between those with a “conservative” viewpoint and a “liberal” viewpoint is pervasive online and in political circles — but here in the real world, it’s just not true.

In real life — face to face — how often do you ask someone their politics or beliefs before deciding whether or not you’re going to speak with them? Not often we’d bet. Like so many internet and social media norms, they just don’t exist in the real world.

The foolish and ill informed cries that call for political polarization are nearly always from those who seek to benefit from that division. In the past several years we’ve seen people who have been longtime friends split apart because of the dogma spewed by others online.

We’d ask that as a New Year’s resolution that you step offline and look at that person you cared for prior an online argument. Reach out and tell them you value them as a person, and any argument you had exists in the false reality that is the internet...and the false realm of politics for that matter.

What makes America great? Our people, our heart and our courage.

Sometimes you have to tell a friend they’re acting badly, and often they just don’t want to hear that. Well, the falsified division has led us into some pretty dark places, and it’s time to stop.

It’s gone far enough that our Congressional representative continues her call for a “national divorce” a painted pig of an argument that stinks of secessionist nonsense.

We’d ask our representative to remember their job in Congress is to represent us. In Northwest Georgia, we’re a hard working people who care a lot about the area we live in. We also care about our history, but most of all we care about our people.

Who cares if you voted for Trump or Biden — or didn’t vote at all? We see people helping others and not caring one whit about who that person voted for — as it should be. We care if you need help and we consistently see the people of Floyd County and Northwest Georgia reaching out to help others in need.

Look at RomeGaCares. Look at Toys for Tots. Look at Christmas with a Cop. Look at the caring people who give their all at the Salvation Army, Davies Shelters and United Way. Look at our local churches and their outreach programs.

They don’t care what “side” you’re on. They care that you’re a person, and so should we all.

The parties, politicians — and yes — the media need to get the idea that a large amount of Americans are getting fed up with the bickering.

The Pew Research Center has reported that as Republicans and Democrats have become more partisan, the group in the middle who isn’t 100% with either party has continued to grow.

That group of people may have views on specific policies, but they don’t neatly fit into either side of the political divide. According to their data, it’s a pretty sizable portion of the country.

It’s even evident here in this largely conservative area of Georgia. Many, if not most, don’t have an allegiance to either political party and aren’t on board with either party’s constant bickering and ability to find offense in the littlest of things.

The parties are clearly very polarized, but the evidence shows that about 40% of the public is not polarized. Each of those parties need to wake up and realize that if they continue to press for constant division they’ll see those voters sway in a different direction.

Just because a post online gets likes, retweets or comments — or even boosts your fundraising numbers — doesn’t mean it translates to real support in the real world.

We urge you to bring real world values to the polls this year. The divisiveness in the falsified political realm has continued to bleed into the real world, and it’s time for it to end.

We are ALL Americans. Thank you for reading.

