Editorial Roundup: Georgia

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
52 minutes ago
X

Brunswick News. August 5, 2023.

Editorial: Government would rather spend than help taxpayers

Give the government a tax, a new tax or a fee to play with — be it the federal, state, county, city government or school board – and watch it grow. Watch it continue to inch up.

The very nature of government is to tax and spend. Their solution to problems is always a new tax or fee or higher taxes. Of course, it becomes harder to hide and spend when a surplus of $1 billion suddenly shows up in the kitty. In this case, the state did the right thing in 2022. Many Georgians received a tax rebate.

Then there are those who would rather spend it than return it to the taxpayers. Take the Glynn County Board of Education, for example. The costs of educating children each year continues to go up and property owners continue to be hit with higher taxes. And that’s while the Glynn County Board of Education is collecting millions of dollars on the 1% sales tax the community approved for local education.

It’s not like it’s all going to the teachers. The fact that the school board office moved from the small office building at 1313 Egmont St. to the old Altama Elementary School is a good indication of an expanding school administrative staff.

Does any school board member pay attention to the budget? There never seems to be any place to cut. There is always the need for more money.

Expect board members to ask the public to pass a new Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax for Education when the current one expires and expect an increase in the school tax on your next property tax bill. School board members are expressing a willingness to keep the same millage rate even though property values are higher. There have been hints of some small adjustment but expect to pay more for public school education this year.

The Brunswick City Commission is another example. It voted Wednesday to raise the stormwater utility fee. Commissioners approved taking the annual fee up to $63, a $9 increase. This is a fairly new fee. Give it time. It will grow. It is supposedly based on how much a property contributes to rainwater run-off.

What is remarkable is that property owners are paying this new fee in addition to the annual regular municipal tax bill and in addition to the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax they continue to approve for city and county governments.

Everyone pays, including those who rent apartments or lease houses. They will see their increase in the form of higher weekly or monthly rents or leases.

END

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Feds raise hurricane season forecast to ‘above normal’ number of storms2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Hartsfield-Jackson revamp of concessions to be stretched out over years
3h ago

Credit: AP

Kemp’s limited Medicaid expansion approves 265 to enroll in first month
4m ago

Credit: bandres@ajc.com

EPA decision in Alabama raises questions about Georgia Power’s coal ash
6h ago

Credit: bandres@ajc.com

EPA decision in Alabama raises questions about Georgia Power’s coal ash
6h ago

Credit: Adam Van Brimmer

A family’s grief to be laid to rest along with Korean War soldier’s remains
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Hayes drives in 3 runs for 3rd straight game as Pirates rally past Braves 7-5
33m ago
Seattle faces Atlanta on home skid
2h ago
Former first lady’s impact still felt at Atlanta’s Rosalynn Apartments
10h ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Beyoncé, Light Up the Corners and more
3h ago
Fresh produce near you: AJC guide to 2023 metro Atlanta farmers markets
5 things to know: Cobb teacher faces hearing Thursday over divisive book
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top