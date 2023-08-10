Editorial Roundup: Georgia

Brunswick News. August 5, 2023.

Editorial: Government would rather spend than help taxpayers

Give the government a tax, a new tax or a fee to play with — be it the federal, state, county, city government or school board – and watch it grow. Watch it continue to inch up.

The very nature of government is to tax and spend. Their solution to problems is always a new tax or fee or higher taxes. Of course, it becomes harder to hide and spend when a surplus of $1 billion suddenly shows up in the kitty. In this case, the state did the right thing in 2022. Many Georgians received a tax rebate.

Then there are those who would rather spend it than return it to the taxpayers. Take the Glynn County Board of Education, for example. The costs of educating children each year continues to go up and property owners continue to be hit with higher taxes. And that’s while the Glynn County Board of Education is collecting millions of dollars on the 1% sales tax the community approved for local education.

It’s not like it’s all going to the teachers. The fact that the school board office moved from the small office building at 1313 Egmont St. to the old Altama Elementary School is a good indication of an expanding school administrative staff.

Does any school board member pay attention to the budget? There never seems to be any place to cut. There is always the need for more money.

Expect board members to ask the public to pass a new Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax for Education when the current one expires and expect an increase in the school tax on your next property tax bill. School board members are expressing a willingness to keep the same millage rate even though property values are higher. There have been hints of some small adjustment but expect to pay more for public school education this year.

The Brunswick City Commission is another example. It voted Wednesday to raise the stormwater utility fee. Commissioners approved taking the annual fee up to $63, a $9 increase. This is a fairly new fee. Give it time. It will grow. It is supposedly based on how much a property contributes to rainwater run-off.

What is remarkable is that property owners are paying this new fee in addition to the annual regular municipal tax bill and in addition to the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax they continue to approve for city and county governments.

Everyone pays, including those who rent apartments or lease houses. They will see their increase in the form of higher weekly or monthly rents or leases.

END