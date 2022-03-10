Editorial Roundup: Georgia

Nevertheless, the measure made it through the state House on a 95-62 vote. It now goes to the Senate.

Suspects trying to escape police in chases that often exceed 100 mph occur quite frequently. And now citizens know why. There is not much of a penalty awaiting them if or when caught. Why not gamble?

Facts cited by supporters of the bill are indeed disquieting. Since April 2021, troopers with the Georgia State Patrol have been involved in more than 500 pursuits in metro Atlanta alone.

Then there is the rest of the state. Police in the Golden Isles experience more than their fair share of them. One just recently, a chase that began in Camden County ended with a fatality in Glynn County.

An individual who tries twice and fails to evade peace officers and who receives a slap on the wrist from the judicial system is apt to think nothing of trying it a third and fourth time. And each time escape is attempted, each time speeds reach excessive velocities, lives are put at risk. Innocent lives.

No road is off limits to them. That includes quiet residential streets.

What should come as no surprise but does is that members of the Georgia General Assembly are willing to allow an individual who leads police on high speed chases three chances to kill or maim pedestrians, motorists or police officers before adding a pinch of muscle to the law.

___

Valdosta Daily Times. March 9, 2022.

Editorial: Time to eye wage hike

As inflation impacts multiple sectors, it is time for the state of Georgia to adopt a reasonable minimum wage.

The federal $7.25 per hour minimum wage is not a living wage.

While congressional Democrats have postured for sometime about an increase to $15, there is no reason to believe U.S. lawmakers are anywhere close to finding enough votes to pass their ambitious agenda.

Skyrocketing inflation once again illuminates income disparity in ways that make it clear the vast majority of wage earners do not benefit from the strengthening economy.

When workers are not making enough money to pay for child care, transportation and housing, what are they supposed to do?

Pay disparities disproportionately affect communities of color but it is naive to think low wages do not have a significant trickle up drain on the entire economy. During the pandemic, worker shortages, especially in the restaurant and hospitality sectors, have merely illuminated a longstanding problem. It is just that now it has impacted communities which have not previously, personally, been affected by the minimum wage.

When the minimum wage is not a living wage, workers have to make very difficult decisions, but that does not mean people are shiftless, lazy or simply want to be on the public dole.

One clear example of how low wages impact everyday workers can be seen in the child care industry.

Even prior to the pandemic and economic shutdown, the average pay for a child care worker in our state was about $19,822 a year or $9.53 an hour, according to the National Association for Education of Young Children. Consequently, child care centers have long faced a vicious cycle of losing staff to higher paying jobs and some of the facilities shuttered during the pandemic. As a result many working mothers were forced to leave their jobs. It is all a vicious cycle.

An across-the-board $15 an hour minimum wage may not be the answer.

There are some pockets of the nation where even $15 an hour would not be sufficient.

There are, of course, many places where something less than $15 per hour would make a significant difference. For example, going from $7.25 to $12 would make an appreciable difference in the lives of workers throughout the South.

Georgia lawmakers — both conservative and progressive — should care about this issue deeply. It directly affects the people in their districts. Republicans must not allow the Democrats to be the party of the living wage.

Who knows if or when federal lawmakers, mired in gridlock, will even take up the minimum wage.

More than 25 states across the nation have a minimum wage above the federal $7.25 and our General Assembly must follow suit and get this done for the people of Georgia.

Raising the minimum wage should not be a Republican thing or a Democrat thing.

It is just the right thing to do.

