Editorial Roundup: Georgia

The state Division of Family and Children Services describes adoption, unlike foster care, as a permanent “social and legal process that creates a new family, giving adopted children the same rights and benefits as those who are born into a family. Adoption requires an unconditional commitment by parents to meet the physical, emotional, medical, psychological and social needs of their child.”

Most of the existing children in need of adoption are in the state’s foster care, or temporary family, program.

Most of the children in foster care have endured some form of abuse or neglect and because of that some may have medical, emotional and/or behavioral needs, according to the department.

It remains to be seen how the overturning of Roe v. Wade will have lasting impacts on the system with more and more children being born into less than desirable circumstances.

“Children in foster care come from all racial and ethnic groups, most are school aged and have brothers or sisters they need to be placed with,” according to a past DFCS statement. “There are also a high number of teenagers. Most of the children needing adoptive homes are members of sibling groups needing to be placed together, are older, have a diagnosed physical, mental or emotional disability.”

There are already literally hundreds of children across the state in need of a temporary or permanent home.

DFCS has said most of the children come from difficult situations into the foster care system.

The department explained in many cases, when a child is available for adoption, parents have voluntarily surrendered parental rights, but in other cases parental rights were terminated by the court system due to abuse, neglect or abandonment.

Many of the children, as a result, have special needs.

Adoption is a long process and requires a lot of pre-qualifying.

People interested can call 1-877-210-KIDS (5437) for additional information.

More information on children needing an adoptive family can be found at itsmyturnnow.dhs.ga.gov.

Adoption is not for everyone, but the needs exist for those who want to explore giving a child a home.

Brunswick News. August 16, 2022.

Editorial: Free school lunches for all is a no-brainer

Lunch is on us.

What a terrific gesture that would be for Gov. Brian Kemp to make to the thousands of boys and girls from impoverished households who depend on free or reduced midday meals at school for nutrition. It would especially be a kind gesture today now that a federal program that once picked up the tab for lunch for all school children is ending.

With the exception of some city and county public school systems in Georgia, it is back to the days of separating the “haves” from the “have nots.” As if there is not enough of that already in our schools and as if children do not have enough pressure and worries to overcome in their daily lives.

Feeding children is neither a liberal nor conservative act or notion. It is simple human kindness.

Georgia can afford to be generous. It has tax dollars to spare, even after sending additional refunds to many of its residents.

Already this year, in part due to smart moves by the government and wise planning by state leadership, Georgia is rolling in cash with a $5 billion surplus. And that is just this fiscal year. It is anticipated the state could equal or best that in the new fiscal year. Jobs are flocking to the state like children flocking to an ice cream truck on a hot summer day. To put it in modern terms, the state has it going on.

To those who would pooh-pooh the idea of a free school lunch for all with pithy comments like “It is not as easy to do as some might think,” hinting that there would be miles of red tape to endure, there is this response: What can be simpler, more noble or more morally right than feeding a hungry child?

There are a lot of smart men and women in government in this state. If anyone can figure it out, they can. The current economic condition of Georgia is proof of that. For them, finding a way to offer children, all children, free food at lunchtime while at school ought to be a snap.

Lunch is on us. Has a nice ring to it in a world where human compassion is on the wane.

