Editorial Roundup: Alabama

• Avoid driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. If you plan on consuming alcohol pre-plan for a designated driver, call Uber or a cab. Designate a sober driver in advance to get you home safely.

• “Slow Down” ands obey all posted speed limits. Following the posted speed limit is extremely important, avoid speeding and other dangerous behaviors on roadways.

• Expect traffic heavier than usual. Adjust travel plans to accommodate busier roadways and adjust by leaving earlier to arrive to your destination.

• Buckle up — no matter how short your trip. Ensure all the vehicle’s occupants are buckled up and children are utilizing a child restraint system. Car seats and boosters provide protection for infants and children in a crash, yet car crashed are a leading cause of death for children ages one to 13.

• Don’t follow other vehicles too closely. “Following too close” is one of the leading contributing factors behind crashes. Maintaining situational awareness and operating under a defensive driving posture is critical in avoiding crashes especially during high traffic periods.

Ready your vehicle for winter weather driving:

• Take time to winterize your vehicle, ensure your equipment is in good working order (windshield wipers, check the air pressure in your tires, antifreeze is extremely important, ensure that you have the proper amount of coolant in your vehicle).

• Ready your yourself — drive slowly. It’s harder to control or stop your vehicle on a slick or snow-covered road. Increase your following distance enough so that you will have plenty of time to stop for vehicles ahead of you. Also remember that every vehicle handles differently; this is particularly true when driving on wet, icy or snowy roads. Take the time to learn how it handles under winter weather driving conditions. Before heading out, know the weather and traffic conditions, and plan your route accordingly. Allow yourself additional driving time during inclement weather.

• Be ready for an emergency — even if you and your vehicle are prepared, crashes can occur. Vehicles will break down. Keep blankets, flashlights, jumper cables, first aid kit and flares or emergency lights in your vehicle. Even if you don’t need them, they can be used to help someone else in need on the road.

END