Editorial Roundup: Georgia

The Georgia Budget and Policy Institute said in October that "Georgia's surplus is a direct consequence of successive years of persistently low revenue estimates."

The Associated Press said the same thing differently in an Oct. 16 article: "The State Accounting Office, in a Monday report, said Georgia ran a $5.3 billion surplus in the 2022 budget year ended June 30, even after spending $32.6 billion. Total state general fund receipts rose about $1 billion, or 3%. But because Gov. Brian Kemp has kept budgeting spending well below prior year revenues, the amount of surplus cash at the end of each year keeps rising."

Now that we have all this money, what do we do with it?

Kemp has urged lawmakers to cut taxes. If the state has this kind of surplus, it doesn’t need revenue coming in at the rate it was before.

We like a tax cut as much as anybody, and Kemp’s logic makes sense when viewed by itself.

But here's another thought: Kemp has touted Georgia's ranking among the top states for businesses — often the very top, depending on whose rankings you look at — but the state is ranked No. 41 out of 50 in health care with nine hospitals closing since 2010. The state's schools have made great strides in recent years, but they remain mediocre compared to the rest of the country. Affordable housing is scarce, and homelessness is becoming more visible throughout Georgia.

Could the state use its surplus to address some of its longstanding challenges?

Wherever there’s a pile of money, people gather with their hands out. The state could spend all that surplus in a year if it tried, and it wouldn’t necessarily have much to show. No one wants that.

But if the state could reverse the trend of closing hospitals, wouldn’t that be a good use for the money?

If it could grow the number of physicians serving the state, wouldn’t that be a good use for the money?

Or continuing improvements at schools?

Or fixing infrastructure that cities and counties have allowed to deteriorate for lack of funds?

Taxes collected from the citizens are meant to be used to make the citizens’ lives better, not hoarded.

We look forward to seeing what the Legislature proposes to do with it.

Brunswick News. January 16, 2024.

Editorial: General Assembly wise to propose cyberbullying bill

Whatever happened to that once popular proverb often invoked by children on school grounds and public parks everywhere that went something like this: “Sticks and stones may break my bones but words will never hurt me”? Is it considered useless in the 21st century, if indeed it was ever useful, or are today’s policymakers overreacting to cyberbullying?

The answer to that really does not matter. Leaders in the Georgia General Assembly feel the time has come to crack down on those who would wage a verbal insult war on children via social media.

In fact, a measure has already been tossed into the hopper in the state legislature. Georgia Sen. Jason Anavitarte, a Dallas Republican, has introduced a bill designed to protect teens from cyberbullying and other stones cast at them on the World Wide Web.

It is a tough goal given the very nature of youth and their skills at using social media to spread cruel lies. It might go the same as it did in the olden days, with school principals or parents practically pulling their hair out trying to track down the source of a harmful rumor.

Nevertheless, Sen. Anavitarte and other legislative leaders like Lt. Gov. Burt Jones feel it is necessary. Their weapon of choice: Senate Bill 351.

Lt. Gov. Jones, R-Jackson, is wasting no time. He is already talking up the bill, promoting it with statements such as this: “We believe Senate Bill 351 is an important step forward in protecting Georgia’s children and giving them the tools they need to be safe in their use of social media and other technologies.”

Parents have plenty of cause for concern. A number of studies, for example, have shown that attacks on youth via social media can be hazardous and even increase their risk of suicide. Young girls, studies show, are particularly sensitive to cyberbullying.

In addition to mandating that social media outlets do more to verify the ages of users, the bill would require schools to update their monitoring of internet bullying. The Georgia Department of Education would be required to create programs geared toward educating students about the misuse of social media. Enforcement would be the withholding of state funds of any school system that failed to comply.

“No kid should have to worry and stress about bullying and online threats,” says Sen. Anavitarte.

We couldn’t agree more and support passage of this anti-cyberbullying legislation with the hope that it will be as effective as its sponsors anticipate it will be.

