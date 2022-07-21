Editorial Roundup: Georgia

Hogan has been a staunch advocate for changing how the state utilizes its mental health services. Georgia has been at the very bottom of the pack when it comes to getting mental services to the people who need them — dead last to be exact.

Hogan helped push through legislation during this year’s session to address the state’s mental health crisis. The bill includes allowing the state to require individuals with a mental health issue to take their prescribed medication, allowing law enforcement to take individuals suspected of having a mental health issue to a facility for evaluation and boosting measures designed to keep people with mental health and substance abuse issues out of jail, among other things.

Recent tragedies in the nation have put an even bigger spotlight on how we handle mental health. It used to be considered a weakness to talk about such issues. Times have changed, and we know now just how important it is to not be silent on these problems.

Suicide continues to be a major health problem. It is one of the leading causes of death in America with nearly 46,000 people dying by suicide in 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The stats on those who have considered suicide are even more stunning with 12.2 million people saying they have seriously considered it. More than three million made a plan for suicide and 1.2 million actually attempted it.

Some people in a mental health crisis don’t hurt themselves but focus their rage on others. That’s why it is important for all of us to be aware of the warning signs such as excessive fear or worrying, excessive sadness, problems concentrating, mood swings and others signaling that someone going through a mental crisis could display. For more information about potential warning signs, visit www.nami.org.

The only way to address mental health issues is to tackle them head on. We appreciate the work Rep. Hogan has done on this issue. Hopefully the changes will help Georgians in crisis get the help they need.

___

Dalton Daily Citizen. July 19, 2022.

Editorial: COVID cases are rising across the country — use common sense approaches to stay safe, healthy

Chances are you know someone who has, or has recently had, COVID-19.

The new, more highly transmissible strain of the virus known as BA.5 has been rapidly spreading across the country and is now the dominant version in the United States. Murray and Whitfield counties are at the medium level for COVID transmission, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At the medium stage, which is one step about high stage, the CDC suggests:

• If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions.

• Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines.

• Get tested if you have symptoms.

Thanks to vaccines, treatments and immunity from previous infections, we are a far cry from the untenable situation of having upwards of 70 people hospitalized with COVID at Hamilton Medical Center as we had previously in the pandemic.

This past Wednesday, Hamilton Medical Center had nine people hospitalized with COVID-19, seven of them unvaccinated; two were in the intensive care unit, both unvaccinated, and one was on a ventilator. On Monday, 16 people were hospitalized, 11 of them unvaccinated; one unvaccinated patient was in the ICU; and there were no patients on a ventilator.

Despite the improved conditions surrounding COVID compared to a year ago, health officials are urging the public not to let its guard down.

“Residents should continue to be vigilant about getting all their COVID-19 vaccinations and maintaining hygienic practices that help prevent catching or spreading viruses, including hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes, staying home if they are sick, and even wearing a mask if they are in an area where COVID-19 transmission is more likely, such as if they are going to an area where the transmission level is medium to high,” said Jennifer King, public information officer with the North Georgia Health District 1-2, which includes Whitfield and Murray counties.

COVID-19 vaccinations are available to children 6 months and older, and booster shots are available to people 5 years old and older. The CDC recommends that adults 50 and older get two booster shots, as should people 12 and older who are moderately or severely immunocompromised. For more information, go to cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/booster-shot.html. Visit nghd.org to find clinic hours and locations. The vaccines and boosters are free.

King added: “Beyond getting vaccinated, COVID-19 testing is the other most important thing people can do to avoid spreading the virus, and it has never been easier to get tested due to the advent of free at-home test kits.”

You can go to covid.gov/tests or call (800) 232-0233 to obtain free test kits.

We aren’t suggesting widespread lockdowns. We aren’t suggesting universal masking.

We are suggesting using common sense approaches to help tamp down this most recent COVID surge.

END