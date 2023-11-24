Editorial Roundup: Georgia

James D. NeSmith was sentenced for orchestrating from prison a drug trafficking ring that flooded Glynn County and beyond with methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin and other drugs. He and the more than 70 other defendants charged in a sweeping federal indictment in January are now facing jail time for their involvement in the conspiracy that involved members of the White supremacist Ghost Faced Gangsters street gang. That would not have happened without the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force and the leadership of local Federal Bureau of Investigation agents working with other agencies like the ATF and local police departments, among many others.

Our local departments work tirelessly to thwart the flood of drugs into our community and the gangs who bring them here, but their resources are limited. Staffing at local departments is lagging and they simply don’t have the same equipment and options for gathering evidence that the FBI, ATF and Drug Enforcement Agency have.

Task forces like the one that led Operation Ghost Busted are imperative to help the good guys come out on top when fighting back against criminals. Collaboration among law enforcement agencies is a force multiplier. It combines the local knowledge and connections of departments like the Glynn County and Brunswick police departments with the vast resources and specialized expertise of agencies like the FBI and its Coastal Georgia Violent Gang Task Force. Their work was crucial in busting the Ghost Faced Gangsters’ trafficking network and will be crucial in the ongoing efforts to root out more evildoers.

As the local police departments continue their efforts to attract and retain more well-qualified cops to their ranks, we hope to see more and more collaborative efforts among federal, state and local law enforcement agencies. When their resources are combined, it is encouraging to see the progress the agencies involved can make in ridding our streets of the scourge of drugs and gangs.

Thank you to all agencies involved in Operation Ghost Busted and keep up the good work. We hope to see fruits of more collaborative efforts soon.

END