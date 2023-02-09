Editorial Roundup: Georgia

While school children all know the names of Paul Revere, George Washington, Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Jefferson and the roles they played in American independence, do they know about Crispus Attucks, who gave his life during the Boston Massacre? How many people know the story of this great Black American?

When you think of the Revolutionary War, who do you see in your mind’s eye as you look over the battlefields of Lexington and Concord, Fort Henry or Savannah? More than likely you visualize young white men.

Are you aware that thousands of Black soldiers fought for the very freedoms they would later be denied?

When you think about the Industrial Revolution, do you see an emerging American economy built on the backs of Black men, women and children? When you think of the ingenuity of great American inventors do you only think of men who looked like Thomas Edison? Or do you think of Lewis Latimer, a Black man who invented the filament that made Edison’s light possible?

Do you know about Benjamin Banneker, the surveyor who designed Washington, D.C.?

Do you know about Norbet Rilleux who refined sugar?

Do you know about Granville T. Woods, the inventor of the steam boiler?

Do you know about Daniel Hale Williams, the first surgeon to operate on the human heart?

When you think of the great minds and educators in American history do the names Booker T. Washington, Carter G. Wood and W.E.B. Du Bois come to mind?

When you think of great American leaders walking government halls do the names of Robert C. Weaver, Edward W. Brooke, Thurgood Marshall or Patricia Roberts Harris come to mind?

When you think of great military leaders, the names you know include Douglas MacArthur, Dwight Eisenhower and Harry S. Truman. How about Brigadier General Benjamin O. Davis Sr.?

Along with Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks, all of these men and women were Black and great Americans. There does not need to be any footnote or asterisk by their names. They were great Americans who did great things.

And they were Black.

King and Parks did not fight the Civil Rights Movement alone. Men, women and children throughout the South and all across the U.S. made great sacrifice. Some gave their lives in the pursuit of equal rights.

When you think about the story of American history that most of us grew up with, it could be argued that every month is white history month, but this month, educators will, and should, pay special attention to the contributions of Black Americans.

Schools, churches, community groups and local governments will be recognizing Black History Month throughout February.

We encourage our community to embrace celebrations and history programs and to talk to young people — all young people regardless of race — about the contributions made by these and other notable Americans who have made our nation great.

END