Editorial Roundup: Georgia

Currently the state requires that bail be set for only seven crimes that are severe in nature. Sen. Robertson’s measure increases the bail requirement for an additional 53 offenses.

Too tough? Sen. Robertson has a response for anyone who might think so. “These are not mistakes,” he said. “These are not unintentional acts. These are people choosing to violate the law.”

Offenses that would require an individual to post bail under the proposed new law include reckless driving, fighting in an establishment or other public place or purchasing goods or services with a bad check.

There is a tendency among people to forget about the victims of minor offenses. They focus sympathy on the wrongdoer. Says Sen. John Albers, R-Roswell, “It mystifies me that so many folks are concerned about prisoners and criminals and not citizens and victims.”

He has a point. It is not unusual to see greater support for a man or woman facing charges or a conviction than there is for the individual or family violated.

Sen. Robertson’s measure will not end crime. It will, however, make it harder for offenders to quickly add to their pile of victims. Bail money is not always easy to raise and takes time for many to collect. Keeping them off the streets shields law-abiding citizens all that much longer from becoming an intentional or unintentional victim of a repeat offender.

Between this and beefed up anti-gang laws, Georgia is well on its way to being a heavyweight contender in the ring against crime.

Valdosta Daily Times. March 1, 2023.

Editorial: Medicaid more crucial than more hospitals

If Georgia lawmakers truly want to expand access to health care, they would expand Medicaid.

This week, the Senate approved a bill that carves out exceptions in state law for how hospitals are licensed to operate in our state.

By granting exceptions to the state’s Certificate of Need requirement to open and operate a hospital in Georgia — making it easier to build a new facility in rural parts of the state — lawmakers argued that it could mean more facilities in underserved areas.

That may or may not be true but what is absolutely true is that it does not matter how many health care facilities exist if people cannot afford the most basic services.

The same General Assembly that wants to pave the way for more hospitals in rural areas is refusing to do what the vast majority of states across the nation have done by expanding Medicaid to make basic health care available to Georgia residents who can least afford it, many of them living in those same rural communities.

We are not opposed to revisiting the Certificate of Need requirements. It is an antiquated system that should at the very least be tweaked and perhaps scuttled.

But it is more than a little ironic when the very lawmakers who have vehemently opposed all efforts to expand Medicaid and improve access now want to see more hospitals being built in a state where hospitals have closed because they could not afford to operate.

Ailing medical centers have said expanding Medicaid could have gone a long way toward improving their bottom line and perhaps keeping the doors open.

Expanding Medicaid eligibility to 138% of the federal poverty level would cover nearly half a million more Georgia residents and is the right thing to do.

On the one hand, Medicaid expansion is costly, but on the other hand the state’s federal assistance would increase dramatically from about 72% up to 90% of the cost.

In just about a month, Medicaid eligibility will be reassessed for the 2.7 million who currently receive Medicaid or PeachCare for Kids coverage. The General Assembly should review this issue now.

Nearly 570,000 Georgia residents added to Medicaid coverage under the COVID emergency, temporary expansion will likely be ineligible for Medicaid and will either have to find costly private insurance or be uninsured after the April deadline.

Across the U.S., 38 other states have expanded Medicaid, covering low-income Americans up to age 64 by expanding income eligibility up to 138% of the federal poverty level.

Why can’t Georgia do what the vast majority of state legislatures have done and expand Medicaid to help those who need our help the most?

Expanding Medicaid is the surest and best way to improve access to health care in Georgia.

