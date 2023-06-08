Editorial Roundup: Georgia

Brunswick News. June 6, 2023.

Editorial: General Assembly must carefully weigh CON repeal

Is there a problem with admitting sick people to hospitals in this state? One might be inclined to think so with all the chatter about reshaping or eliminating the Certificate of Need requirement in Georgia.

The Certificate of Need law has been a part of the Peach State landscape since 1979 following a mandate passed by the U.S. Congress. The law requires hospitals and other health care providers to apply to the Georgia Department of Community Health for permission to add new facilities or services. Applicants must prove a need for what they are requesting.

Its purpose, of course, was to hold down health care costs, an objective Congress jettisoned in 1986 when it removed the mandate. The majority of the 50 states, far better managers of their budgets and expenditures, have kept the CON requirement.

Eleven states have ditched the law since 1990, most recently South Carolina. Its legislature voted this year to scrap the measure with the exception of how it applies to long-term health care.

A number of Georgia senators want to do likewise but failed to convince the House to go along with the move. Now, both law-making chambers will examine the matter further through appointed study committees.

The question remains, is there an alarming shortage of hospital beds in this state? It is common knowledge that hospitals are having the devil of a time finding, hiring and keeping nurses and other health care staff. How will removing the CON requirement and allowing the construction of competing hospitals help or solve that issue in Georgia?

In short, the answer is that it won’t. Salary costs alone would rise, as well as hospital bills. Chalk it up to the cost of maintaining a full complement of competent staff. Hospitals in this and other states are already paying through the nose for traveling health care workers.

Georgians might ask themselves where the pressure is coming from to dump the CON requirement, as well as the reason for the hard push. On the surface, it sounds like someone is eager to get a foothold in the state but is unable to because of CON requirements.

Legislators and other members of study groups pondering the fate of CON must weigh the positives against the negatives before making a recommendation to the full House and Senate. The minefield surrounding health care is large enough without adding to it.

Valdosta Daily Times. June 7, 2023.

Editorial: Illegal driving kills

We recently reported that during the Memorial Day holiday weekend 16 people died on Georgia roadways.

Of course, that is exactly 16 too many.

The Georgia State Patrol said troopers investigated 11 fatal traffic crashes and local law enforcement agencies statewide worked another five fatal crashes during the 78-hour holiday period.

In addition to those fatal crashes, troopers investigated almost 500 traffic crashes statewide, resulting in more than 200 injuries, authorities said.

Statewide, during the same holiday weekend, nearly 400 people were arrested for driving under the influence.

Impaired driving, distracted driving and driving way too fast contribute to the vast majority of traffic accidents, serious injuries and fatalities.

These traffic deaths and injuries are 100% preventable.

As we have said many times, never drink and drive, put your phone down when driving and just slow down.

Each of these behaviors is reckless, thoughtless and dangerous.

Oddly, people who would never even consider getting behind the wheel while noticeably intoxicated still text and drive and drive at excessive speeds.

It should also be noted that you do not have to be staggering, falling down drunk to be impaired. Buzzed driving is driving under the influence, dangerous and illegal.

In fact, all three of these dangerous behaviors — driving under the influence, texting and driving and driving too fast — are all illegal in Georgia.

People die on Georgia roadways throughout the year, year after year, and alcohol, texting and speeding are three of the biggest reasons why.

During holidays, especially long holiday weekends, there are more people on the roadways, more drinking going on and more people rushing to get from place to place.

Consequently, more people die.

More people are seriously injured.

More people go to jail.

With two holidays approaching — Juneteenth and Independence Day — we urge caution and encourage our readers to plan ahead.

If you are traveling, leave early so you will not be so rushed.

If you plan to consume alcohol, arrange for other transportation.

And, when it comes to texting and driving, just put the phone down and don’t pick it back up until you arrive safely at your destination.

