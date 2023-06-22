Editorial Roundup: Georgia

Brunswick News. June 17, 2023.

Editorial: Law must be tougher on repeat gun possession offenders

Anyone who claims tougher gun control laws will keep the deadly weapons out of the hands of criminals is either a fool or someone who prefers to dwell in the world of fantasy. The reality of it is, it just isn’t so, regardless of how many times politicians say it or wish it.

Most men and women in law enforcement know this firsthand. They find the weapons in the possession of convicted felons — people who lost their right to lawfully own a gun — often enough when they arrest these criminals a second, third or fourth time for a similar offense. The law prohibits individuals convicted of serious crimes from carrying or owning a gun, but like all the other dos and don’ts criminals snub, many ignore it.

People who follow arrest reports realize the futility of laws aimed at felons. More often than not, the arrest of a career criminal will include the charge of illegal possession of a weapon by a felon.

It is not like handguns or assault rifles are difficult to come by. Irresponsible gun owners offer them free for the taking when they leave them in parked cars overnight, and there is a wide choice of weapons available on the black market. The only information required is who to ask. Criminals have their sources.

This is why it is always amusing — and there is nothing hilarious about it — to hear politicians demand stronger gun laws. Intentional or not, strengthened gun laws with more hops, skips and jumps in them make it harder for only law-abiding citizens to obtain one. Laws are meaningless to criminals.

New gun laws promise thorough background checks. That is not going to stop repeat offenders. They go through the back door to acquire the weapon or weapons they desire, seldom if ever the front.

If politicians really want to put a dent in crime, they should add a hefty number of years to the sentences doled out to any formerly convicted felons found to be in possession of a gun. Make it 10 years the first time and 20 years the second time, and 10 more each time they are caught with one.

Keeping felons off the streets longer would do wonders for public safety.

Valdosta Daily Times. June 16, 2023.

Editorial: Resolving to be a more civil union

Free speech must remain intact

What does it say about the country that we live in that cities across Georgia are passing “civility” resolutions?

Don’t get us wrong, we are not saying — in any way — that we do not support civility. We are not saying that we have any issues with the Valdosta’s City of Civility designation.

In fact, we commend the mayor and city council for making a strong statement about a commitment to civil discourse.

All in all, the Georgia Municipal Association has given 75 cities in the state that moniker.

We do, however, think that it is a sad commentary that public discourse has devolved to the point that elected officials have to sign on to an agreement that they will model civil behavior in hopes that the community will learn by example.

Assistant City Manager Catherine Ammons explained what the resolution actually means when she said, “So last year, GMA rolled out the certified city of civility. It was an initiative that basically states that you guys know that you will disagree but agree to disagree with civility and respect.

“So in order for us to become that certified city, we need to adopt a resolution. There’s also a pledge and it’s basically pledging that during a council session you guys will be civil and respectful not only amongst yourselves, our attendees, our citizens and our employees.”

There is absolutely nothing wrong with that.

In fact, it is a great pledge and speaks well of city leaders who are saying they realize the importance of civil, even cordial, discourse.

The resolution also talks about the importance of open, honest and transparent communication with courtesy and mutual respect.

But, in no way should a call for civility ever be used to dampen free speech.

Both the public and public officials should always be free to express their opinions without any fear of reprisal. In fact, the First Amendment demands it.

Civil discourse must never mean limiting speech to speech we happen to agree with or endorse.

In fact, it really means the exact opposite.

This kind of civility is all about the freedom to both speak freely and to listen to others speak freely when we do not agree with what they are saying, showing respect and giving them a fair hearing of their grievances.

