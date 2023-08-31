Editorial Roundup: Georgia

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

Valdosta Daily Times. August 30, 2023.

Editorial: Missing persons: Fill in the blanks

Missing persons cases are tough. They are tough because they are vague.

Many missing persons cases end when police learn that the adult believed missing decided to take a trip or even suddenly move away without telling anyone. Many of these cases end when the “missing person” contacts police or family after learning of the concern regarding their absence.

Other missing persons cases end just as quickly but more tragically. Within a short time after a missing person’s report has been filed, someone discovers the body or remains.

Then there are the cases that remain a question mark for law-enforcement and for families. These are the cases where someone disappears years – even decades – earlier with no word ever coming of their whereabouts and no body ever recovered.

The loss is cruel. Not knowing the answer may be more cruel.

That’s what the family of Paula and Brandon Wade has endured for more than two decades.

Mother and son Paula and Brandon Wade have been missing since 2002 when she was 25 and he was 3.

Their family wants their loved ones back. They know the odds of seeing their missing loved ones alive again are not good. Yet, miracles have happened in missing person’s cases.

But if they can’t have their loved ones back, they will settle for answers. Answers to the lingering question: What happened?

Police and family continue looking for answers. They continue looking for Paula Wade who would now be in her late 40s and Brandon would be in his mid 20s.

Anyone with any clue as to what happened to these missing people should contact area law-enforcement. The FBI is also looking for the mother and son, and looking for answers.

Even a small clue may answer a family’s mournful questions.

The FBI asks anyone with information on the Wades disappearance to contact the FBI's Atlanta Field Office at (770) 216-3000 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

Or anyone with information may call the Valdosta Police Department’s investigation bureau, (229) 293-3145; or the VPD’s anonymous tip line, (229) 293-3091.

END

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

1 inmate dead, 2 injured in Fulton jail stabbings1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Fulton judge says Trump court proceedings will be televised
3h ago

Credit: Valdosta fire department

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Cleanup continues after deadly Idalia barrels through Georgia
2h ago

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Hyundai’s EV plant, Georgia’s biggest jobs deal, is getting bigger
59m ago

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Hyundai’s EV plant, Georgia’s biggest jobs deal, is getting bigger
59m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Kemp rejects talk of special session, says punishing Fani Willis carries risks
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

ACC sets presidents meeting, AP source says, with potential Stanford, Cal, SMU expansion...
37m ago
GSU forecaster Rajeev Dhawan says it’s a recession for middle-management
2h ago
No. 22 Mississippi opens season against Mercer; Dart, Sanders QB competition enters next...
4h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Five things to know about Georgia Tech’s opener vs. Louisville
7h ago
‘Show them who we are’: Braves excited for Dodgers series that affects playoff seed
11h ago
FALL IN GEORGIA
From big fairs to local fests, you’ll find fall fun — and maybe a corn dog
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top