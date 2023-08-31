Editorial Roundup: Georgia

Valdosta Daily Times. August 30, 2023.

Editorial: Missing persons: Fill in the blanks

Missing persons cases are tough. They are tough because they are vague.

Many missing persons cases end when police learn that the adult believed missing decided to take a trip or even suddenly move away without telling anyone. Many of these cases end when the “missing person” contacts police or family after learning of the concern regarding their absence.

Other missing persons cases end just as quickly but more tragically. Within a short time after a missing person’s report has been filed, someone discovers the body or remains.

Then there are the cases that remain a question mark for law-enforcement and for families. These are the cases where someone disappears years – even decades – earlier with no word ever coming of their whereabouts and no body ever recovered.

The loss is cruel. Not knowing the answer may be more cruel.

That’s what the family of Paula and Brandon Wade has endured for more than two decades.

Mother and son Paula and Brandon Wade have been missing since 2002 when she was 25 and he was 3.

Their family wants their loved ones back. They know the odds of seeing their missing loved ones alive again are not good. Yet, miracles have happened in missing person’s cases.

But if they can’t have their loved ones back, they will settle for answers. Answers to the lingering question: What happened?

Police and family continue looking for answers. They continue looking for Paula Wade who would now be in her late 40s and Brandon would be in his mid 20s.

Anyone with any clue as to what happened to these missing people should contact area law-enforcement. The FBI is also looking for the mother and son, and looking for answers.

Even a small clue may answer a family’s mournful questions.

The FBI asks anyone with information on the Wades disappearance to contact the FBI's Atlanta Field Office at (770) 216-3000 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

Or anyone with information may call the Valdosta Police Department’s investigation bureau, (229) 293-3145; or the VPD’s anonymous tip line, (229) 293-3091.

