Editorial Roundup: Georgia

Georgia has 159 counties, a number exceeded only by the much larger state of Texas. Rep. Taylor would like to whittle the number in Georgia down.

Her reasoning is as solid as the granite in Stone Mountain. Not every county is thriving as it should. Some, in fact, are doing just the opposite and are losing scads of residents. Simply put, individuals and families are exiting rural counties and moving to urban areas where the jobs are, according to the recent census. Some are relocating for other reasons.

Consolidating counties would mean bigger state checks for fewer county offices and public school systems.

According to the 2022 census, 67 of the Peach State’s 159 counties lost population. That includes two bordering Glynn County: McIntosh County and Brantley County.

McIntosh County, the census found, lost the most of the two. Its population dropped from 14,333 in 2010 to 10,975 in 2020, a shocking loss of 3,358 residents. Brantley County fared better, losing 390 residents over the 10-year period for a population today of 18,021.

While consolidating counties might be attractive to state budget writers, it is an ugly conception to others. Few, if indeed any, small counties would be eager to be smothered by a more populated neighboring county. They would be unhappy and possibly even combative over any plan that sought to change their identity.

The state should encase any and all county consolidation proposals in glass with this message stamped on the outside in bold lettering for all to see: Break in case of emergency. Trying to convince counties this is necessary when the state has a $2 billion surplus would be as easy as convincing the people of Minnesota they need colder temperatures or more lakes.

Dalton Daily Citizen. February 11, 2022.

Editorial: Can you help? Scouting for Food donations help our neighbors

This past Saturday, groups of local scouts braved chilly temperatures to fan out across neighborhoods in Dalton and Whitfield County and Chatsworth and Murray County.

Their mission: Distribute door-hangers explaining the annual Scouting for Food program, a joint service project of the local Boy Scouts and the Kiwanis Club of Dalton that began in 1987.

The scouts’ mission this Saturday (Feb. 12): Return to those neighborhoods to collect canned foods that will help restock The Salvation Army’s food center and the shelves of other area food banks.

Scouts will be out and about between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday. Residents are asked to leave their food donations placed visibly in a bag or box on the front porch or near the mailbox. The donated items will then be taken to The Salvation Army food center or other church-related food banks. Along the way, Kiwanis Club of Dalton members will sort, box and label donated items, then place them on the shelves at The Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army asks that perishable items, frozen items or anything in glass containers not be donated. Residents should check expiration dates on items and donate only those items that have shelf life left. You can also drop off donations at The Salvation Army food center on North Thornton Avenue.

As the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted our lives since 2020, many of our neighbors are struggling financially due to reduced hours or lost jobs. Local food banks have experienced an uptick in people needing help, and the pandemic has impacted donations and food drives.

“This annual food drive is very important to our food center each year and is a valuable source of our food that is provided to persons in need,” said Capt. Arnaldo Pena of The Salvation Army. “Our requests for food assistance do not diminish and is an ongoing service, month after month for persons in need. The pandemic has created new outreach efforts for us, as we are able to deliver food to those in need while they quarantine at home. We are so grateful for this community effort that helps us to help so many others, and we are grateful to volunteers from Rock Bridge Community Church that help with the home deliveries.”

Scouting for Food is a simple way to help those in our community who are in need. Please participate if you can.

