Editorial Roundup: Georgia

Regardless of which lawmaker or which party does it, 11th-hour moves to tack controversial measures onto other bills assured of getting a thumbs up in the General Assembly is deceptive, dishonest and a disservice to the people of Georgia.

Whether or not we agree with the measure itself is immaterial.

The ends do not justify the means.

The public’s business should always be discussed, debated and decided out in the open.

Tacking controversial measures onto other bills under the cover of darkness is cowardly, underhanded and an affront to democracy.

In this case, Republican lawmakers who had the votes to pass legislation that bans the teaching of certain race-related topics, just a few minutes before midnight Monday placed unrelated language onto the bill that would allow school districts to ban some transgender athletes from participating in sports.

The Georgia General Assembly requires local government — county commissions, city councils and boards of education — to deliberate the public’s business out in the open. The public not only has the right to hear the final votes on public business but to hear the deliberations, knowing how local lawmakers derive their decisions. The cloak and dagger legislation of the General Assembly itself is the height of hypocrisy. Why is it permissible for state government to be less transparent than it requires local governments to be?

For context, it is important to understand the sports ban issue had been discussed in open sessions, there had been a standalone bill to push through the measure, but the legislation did not garner the necessary Republican votes, in a Republican-controlled General Assembly, to pass.

Frustrated, bill sponsors decided to game the system.

Under the cloak of night, they tacked their failed legislation onto a bill they knew was going to pass and did not give opponents time to even read the revised bill, much less time to debate, deliberate and decide.

Now, think about this: What if we were talking about a Democratic-controlled House and Senate and a piece of controversial legislation being pushed by liberal, progressive Democrats?

Would Republicans call foul?

Of course they would, and they should.

What is good for the goose is good for the gander, and what is bad for Democrats is bad for Republicans.

Making new law through clandestine, sneaky, 11th-hour gamesmanship is just bad for everyone.

___

Dalton Daily Citizen. April 6, 2022.

Editorial: Congrats to the United Way, and get involved as their work continues

The United Way of Northwest Georgia held its annual meeting recently and rightfully called it a “celebration.”

Given the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for safety in all we do because of it, this celebration was held via Facebook Live. And there was much to celebrate, including the news that the 2021 campaign raised over $4.125 million that will benefit area residents in need. And these are not faceless individuals, but neighbors, acquaintances, friends, family members.

We always say this area is blessed because of the caring and compassionate nature of its people, and the United Way of Northwest Georgia’s 2021 fundraising campaign certainly reinforces that. To raise over $4 million in the midst of a pandemic that has had a tremendous negative economic impact on many people and businesses in our area is quite simply amazing. We are blessed once again by the generosity of so many in our community.

The reason for all this fundraising?

To improve lives, as the United Way of Northwest Georgia states in its mission.

Campaign Co-Chairs Isabel Pimentel and Mike Sanderson, along with President Amanda Burt, thanked all the CEOs, campaign teams and employees who supported United Way by giving, advocating and volunteering throughout the year.

“United Way’s mission is simple: Improving lives. Inspiring donors. Uniting community,” said Tim Baucom, United Way board chair. “We connect people in need with people who can help through the building blocks of a good life — education, basic needs and health. Over 50,000 lives are impacted by United Way in Whitfield and Murray counties each year.”

That is a comforting thought as the pandemic continues on and we try to return to some sense of normalcy thanks to the vaccines that are now available and the actions of those who continue to do the right things with respect to COVID: getting vaccinated, wearing a mask, social distancing, avoiding large gatherings and practicing good hygiene.

The work continues in both fighting COVID and for the United Way of Northwest Georgia. You can visit ourunitedway.org to learn how to “give, advocate and volunteer,” and discover ways you can help our community.

___

Brunswick News. April 4, 2022.

Editorial: Human trafficking is a scourge that must be stopped

People like to pretend that the warts of modern society don’t exists where they live. The Golden Isles got a dose of reality this weekend when three human traffickers were sentenced in Brunswick.

Three men — Aurelio Medina, Yordon Velazquez Victoria and Javier Sanchez Mendoza Jr. — were sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Brunswick for their parts in the deception and forced labor of Central American people in Glynn, Wayne, Pierce and Effingham counties. Mendoza received 30 years for conspiracy to engage in forced labor. Medina got 12 years in federal prison on a charge of forced labor. Victoria was sentenced to 15 months on a conspiracy charge.

The illegal operation, fronted by Mendoza, recruited people from Central American countries under deceptive practices to provide laborers and workers for area farms and businesses. Mendoza charged a fee to hundreds of Central American citizens by getting them H-2A visas for work purposes. Mendoza kept their identification and threatened to harm family members back home if they protested. Those who Mendoza lured to work for him were kept in horrible conditions with little to no pay.

The operation preyed on the desperation of people trying to improve their lives not only for themselves, but for their families. David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, compared this heinous operation to “modern-day slavery.”

It is beyond deplorable that such an egregious act occurred in our back yard. That’s why it is important for everyone to be aware of the warning signs of human trafficking so that you can contact the proper authorities if something doesn’t feel right. Some of those signs include:

• Someone who appears to be disconnected from family, friends, community organizations and houses of worship.

• Someone who shows signs of mental or physical abuse.

• Someone who acts fearful, timid or submissive.

• Someone who has been denied food, water, sleep or medical care.

• Someone who is often in the company of someone they defer to or who speaks for them.

• Someone who can’t move freely or live where they want to or who lives in unsuitable living conditions.

These are just a few indicators and not all of them may apply. If you do see something that makes you think someone could be part of a human trafficking ring, please call local law enforcement to pass on your suspicions. Visit https://www.dhs.gov/blue-campaign to learn more about how you can help fight back against human trafficking.

Human trafficking takes various forms from forced labor to sex trafficking. If you see something, say something. You might not only save lives, but also help put some bad people behind bars.

