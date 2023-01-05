Editorial Roundup: Georgia

Put down the phone.

Buckle your seat belt.

Never drink and drive.

Keep your hands on the wheel.

Keep your eyes on the road.

Back off the accelerator.

Too many people are dying and others are being seriously injured on our roadways, and much of it is completely preventable.

A high percentage of traffic accidents are caused by distracted driving and it is obvious that far too many drivers simply ignore Georgia’s hands-free laws that prohibit handling your cellphone while driving.

Georgia’s hands-free law is intended to protect everyone — the driver, passengers and everyone else on the roadways. The law prohibits drivers from having a phone or stand-alone electronic device in their hands or touching any part of their body while operating a motor vehicle on Georgia roadways.

The law allows a Bluetooth speakerphone, earpiece, electronic watch or wireless headset so long as it is not being operated by the driver’s hand. The use of GPS and navigational devices are allowed but drivers cannot have a phone in their hand or supported by any part of their body. The law is designed to prevent cellphones from interfering with a driver’s ability to operate a vehicle and keep attention on the road.

The law allows drivers to use hands-free technology to make or receive phone calls and use GPS devices but drivers cannot at any time use their phones to write, read or send text messages, e-mails, social media and Internet data. The use of voice-to-text technology is allowed, state highway officials have explained.

The law also prohibits drivers from watching videos as well as recording videos, though GPS navigational videos and continuously running dash cams are permitted. You can listen to music through streaming apps on the phone but you cannot activate apps or change music through the phone while driving.

Music streaming apps programmed and controlled through the vehicle’s radio system are allowed. Music streaming apps that also have video are not allowed since the law specifically prohibits drivers from watching videos.

To keep it simple, you cannot have a phone in your hands or on any part of your body. You cannot legally text, e-mail or surf the Internet on your phone, at all, when you are driving.

We are not saying all accidents are the driver’s fault or that all are caused by distracted driving, but distracted and impaired driving contribute to a high percentage of fatal accidents, and those are things completely under your control.

Drive safely.

