Editorial Roundup: Georgia

Question is, what is everyone else doing? Not much, or at least that is the impression that emerges from meetings and discussions.

The city of Brunswick, of course, is continuing its struggle with the decades-old haunt of flooding. It is a problem whenever this harbor town is hit with heavy rainfall at high tide. When incoming sea water blocks drainage pipes there is no place for excess rain to go.

It is a nightmare, one that has caused an untold amount of property damage over the years. Imagine how worse it will be if recent predictions by scientists with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are right. In its most recent report, NOAA warns that in just 28 years the sea level will have risen by as much as it has during the past 100 years. In numbers, that’s 10 to 12 inches higher by 2050 than it is now.

King Tides ought to be hint enough of what to anticipate. If they are trouble now, imagine how much trouble they are going to be at the half-century mark.

This is more than an occasional headache. It is a serious issue. Brunswick and the Golden Isles, as well as others along the Georgia coast, stand to lose a lot unless defensive steps are taken soon.

The hour hand on the clock is moving. It is time the leadership got moving too.

___

Dalton Daily Citizen. February 22, 2022.

Editorial: There are still reasons to get a COVID vaccination, booster

Many have referred to COVID-19 as “the pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

That’s how the numbers are playing out across the country, state and area as those who are vaccinated against COVID are far less likely to be hospitalized or die from the disease compared to those who turn down the vaccination. The omicron variant, which is more easily transmissible than previous COVID variants, has surged across the nation and driven up COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths. We are thankful those numbers have recently fallen.

Yes, people who are fully vaccinated are still being infected with the virus. Some of those fully vaccinated people have died. But the vaccines are doing what they were designed to do — limiting hospitalizations and deaths.

So far, the virus has killed some 936,00 Americans. Just in Whitfield County since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, there have been 27,178 confirmed COVID cases, 1,053 hospitalizations and 369 confirmed deaths due to COVID and another 32 probable deaths.

On Monday, Hamilton Medical Center had 37 COVID patients (29 unvaccinated; 78%); four of those were in the intensive care unit (four unvaccinated; 100%); and two were on ventilators (two unvaccinated; 100%).

There’s still time to help save lives. There’s still time to help our overworked health care force. There’s still time to positively impact your country, state and community.

Local health departments are accepting COVID vaccination walk-ins with no appointment needed. The Whitfield County Health Department is at 800 Professional Blvd. while the Murray County Health Department is at 709 Old Dalton Ellijay Road.

Remember, all vaccines and boosters are free. They have been proven to be safe and effective. Please talk to your doctor about getting vaccinated or receiving your booster shot.

___

Valdosta Daily Times. February 23, 2022.

Editorial: Keep public business local

The public’s business should always be public.

Technically speaking the county government’s out of town retreat is an open public meeting.

Practically speaking, not really.

To their credit, county leaders have released the details of the meeting, along with dates, times and a list of items to be discussed.

The county has said no votes will be taken, that regular updates will be posted on the county website and added the meetings are open to the public.

The rub is the fact that the retreat is being held at Jekyll Island.

First, Jekyll is more than 125 miles from Valdosta.

Second, Jekyll Island is not cheap.

Why not keep both the public’s business and public dollars in the county?

For years, county leaders kept annual retreats in the county.

There are simply no good reasons to go two and a half hours away to discuss county business.

In the past, we held up Lowndes County government as a good example and commended commissioners for holding annual retreats in the county. In fact, in editorials, we encouraged the City of Valdosta to follow the county’s lead and keep the public’s business local.

Why the reversal now?

The public should always have full access to the deliberations of elected officials and discussions held at planning retreats are no different. Even if these elected representatives are simply thinking out loud during retreats, the public has a right to hear those thoughts.

The people we elect to office should never be more comfortable talking to each other than they are talking to the public, or in front of the public they are elected to represent.

The public should hear open and candid debate.

When unanimous decisions are made at government meetings with little or no discussion, the public is being kept in the dark and local government is being less than transparent.

People have a right to know more than the final vote. Residents should be privy to deliberations so they can understand how a local government arrives at a decision.

We must also admit that while we care about this issue, in recent years the public has pretty much shown it could hardly care less because when the planning retreats are held locally, hardly anyone ever attends.

Again, we commend county government for releasing all the details of the retreat and for the commitment to provide regular updates, but the best way to keep the public fully informed is to discuss all of the public’s business right here in Lowndes County.

