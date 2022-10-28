Editorial Roundup: Georgia

“Parents are the key to teen driving success,” said DDS Commissioner Spencer R. Moore. “Even though your teen might be gaining some independence with a license, it is important to keep the safe driving conversation going.”

Commissioner Moore says parents should strongly emphasize to young family drivers that they follow these six rules when behind the wheel of a vehicle: Stay off the phone, buckle seat belts, stay focused on driving, no alcohol or drugs, watch speed and stay safe.

Stressing good driving habits and enforcing them can be life-saving. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which collects highway accident data, says sons and daughters between the ages of 16 and 19 are at the highest risk of accidents of any other age group. Males are at an even higher risk, according to the CDC. CDC adds this chilling detail: teens also are more likely to be involved in a fatal crash than individuals 20 years of age and older.

What parents and other adults on the road tend to forget is that teens do not possess the driving experience or skills that they have accrued over the years. Their young age also makes them more likely to attempt daredevil maneuvers and more likely to be susceptible to distractions.

Remind them of the rules for safe driving. It just might save a life or spare someone from a lifetime injury.

Valdosta Daily Times. October 23, 2022.

Editorial: Children in need of families for adoption

Families interested in adopting and fostering children are always in need.

While there are multiple options for adopting children in need of homes, including private agencies and faith-based organizations for both domestic and international adoptions, there are also children from across the state of Georgia in need of caring families.

The state Division of Family and Children Services describes adoption, unlike foster care, as a permanent, “social and legal process that creates a new family, giving adopted children the same rights and benefits as those who are born into a family. Adoption requires an unconditional commitment by parents to meet the physical, emotional, medical, psychological and social needs of their child.”

Most of the children in need of adoption are in the state’s foster care, or temporary family, program.

Most of the children in foster care have endured some form of abuse or neglect and because of that some may have medical, emotional and/or behavioral needs, according to the department.

“Children in foster care come from all racial and ethnic groups, most are school aged and have brothers or sisters they need to be placed with,” according to a past DFCS statement. “There are also a high number of teenagers. Most of the children needing adoptive homes are members of sibling groups needing to be placed together, are older, have a diagnosed physical, mental or emotional disability.”

There are literally hundreds of children across the state in need of a temporary or permanent home.

DFCS has said most of the children come from difficult situations into the foster-care system.

The department explained in many cases, when a child is available for adoption, parents have voluntarily surrendered parental rights, but in other cases, parental rights were terminated by the court system due to abuse, neglect or abandonment.

Many of the children, as a result, have special needs.

Adoption is a long process and requires a lot of pre-qualifying.

People interested can call 1-877-210-KIDS (5437) for additional information.

More information on children needing an adoptive family can be found at www.itsmyturnnow.dhs.ga.gov.

The right family, with the right child, at the right time can result in the most amazing outcomes.

