Editorial Roundup: Georgia

Brunswick News. June 9, 2023.

Editorial: Georgia voting reform critics were wrong

President Joe Biden, U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., and Major League Baseball likely have more egg on their faces today. A new study by a nonpartisan organization based in Washington, D.C., is further proof that they were wrong about Georgia’s new voting laws.

The comments, accusations and actions taken in 2021 following the Georgia General Assembly’s strengthening of voter laws were offensive to the people of this state. As most will recall, President Biden insulted Georgians when he compared the legislation to the era of Jim Crow laws. Sen. Warnock insisted the measure would keep minorities away from the polls and urged Congress to pass a federal law that would supersede all others. Major League Baseball penalized the state by moving its all-star game from Atlanta to Denver.

Voter turnout for the 2022 election showed just how wrong they were. Turnout was nothing short of history-making. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, some 82% of the registered voters in Georgia cast ballots that year. In addition to being record-breaking, it was the highest turnout in the South and among the 15th highest in the United States, the census bureau noted.

Not bad for what President Biden falsely claimed were voter-repelling Jim Crow laws.

Now, the Peach State is getting kudos for another aspect of its voting policies. The Center for Election Innovation and Research, a national election research center, reported Wednesday that Georgia’s automatic voter registration is among the best in the country. Since its adoption, the number of Georgians registered to vote has increased to a whopping 98%. The previous high was 78%.

Under the new system, Georgians are automatically added to the voter registration rolls when they apply for a new driver’s license or an official state identification card.

The state also was lauded for maintaining accurate voter registration rolls.

“Georgia shows us that states can approach election issues in a way that both increases access to the vote and the integrity of the process,” said David Becker, executive director of the election center. “While other states have made great strides in implementing automatic voter registration in their own way, Georgia is notable for its bipartisan approach, which can be a model for others to follow.”

President Biden, Sen. Warnock and the MLB were wrong, but don’t hold your breath waiting for an apology. You’ll collapse on the floor.

