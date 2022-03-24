Editorial Roundup: Georgia

The IRS began processing tax returns at the end of January.

The U.S. tax code can be complex, and filling out your tax forms properly can be difficult. Fortunately for those in the Dalton community, there’s help.

Through April 15, the AARP Foundation is providing tax assistance and preparation through its Tax-Aide program by appointment only — and it’s completely free.

There are two Dalton locations:

• The Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library on Tuesdays and Fridays. For appointments, go to https://tinyurl.com/taxaide2022L or leave a message by phone or text at (423) 380-8048

• The Mack Gaston Community Center on Mondays and Saturdays. For appointments, go to https://tiny.one/taxaide2022G or leave a message by phone or text at (423) 250-5116.

Volunteers are trained and IRS-certified every year to ensure they understand the latest changes to the U.S. tax code. The Tax-Aide option for the North Georgia area is low contact. Taxpayers interact with IRS-certified Tax-aide volunteers in two, short in-person meetings to exchange documents.

We appreciate the businesses and groups sponsoring these free programs, and we salute the many volunteers who make it possible.

Valdosta Daily Times. March 20, 2022.

Editorial: Lynching cases should be reopened; support legislation

Cold cases should be reopened

Georgia lynchings — long ignored — should be investigated and prosecuted.

Period.

Mobs lynched Black people, including our own Mary Turner, with impunity.

Though many of the killers have long since died, the families of Black people across the state of Georgia still deserve justice.

State Rep. Carl Gilliard’s Georgia Cold Case Project to Address Historic Lynchings is more than symbolic. His measure is all about social justice and it is simply the right thing to do.

Following the brutal murder of Ahmaud Arbery, our state has been moving in the right direction by abolishing Jim Crow-era citizen’s arrest laws and enacting hate crime legislation, but we still have a long way to go.

Ignoring history does not erase the atrocities of the past.

More than 500 lynchings in Georgia’s past have gone unprosecuted.

Not only is that unacceptable, it is unconscionable.

These are wrongs that must be righted.

In many cases, the lynchings were very public and the public knew who the murderers were.

Rep. Gilliard and his family understand these travesties of justice all too well. His own brother was lynched and mutilated in 1957, years before the state representative was born.

In light of his own family’s history, Gilliard’s words are poignant when he says, “Georgia has a past and we’ve got to do something to give these people what they deserve. We may not get every last case out of the 500 some odd cases that we know of, but if we get one more than we’ve had, we’re moving in the right direction.”

The lynching of Mary Turner at the Lowndes-Brooks County line in 1918 was among the most brutal lynchings in American history but far from being an isolated event in Georgia history.

According to the Equal Justice Initiative, Georgia ranks second in the highest amount of reported lynchings, 593 between 1877-1950.

In addition to Turner, in Lowndes County alone, four lynchings — Will Lowe in 1890, David Goosby I in 1894, Caesar Sheffield in 1915, (unknown) Lewis in 1916 — have been documented. In Thomas County, eight lynchings and in Tift County, the lynchings of Ed Henderson in 1899, two unknown people on Jan. 29, 1900, and Charles Lokie in 1908, have been documented. Seven lynchings were reported in Colquitt County.

Given South Georgia’s past, our legislative delegation should be at the forefront of supporting Gilliard’s bill.

Not only would this piece of legislation reopen cold cases and provide the mechanisms making it possible to prosecute those guilty of lynchings, it would also exonerate lynching victims wrongly accused of crimes.

The legislation will not change the past but it acknowledges injustice and is simply the right thing to do.

___

Brunswick News. March 19, 2022.

Editorial: Opposition to public protest bill nonsensical

Why any member of the Georgia General Assembly would oppose Senate Bill 171 eludes explanation. The measure simply states that anyone planning a public protest obtain a permit from the city or county government, not physically hurt or kill anyone, not damage government or private property and not block public streets. To do so would be a felony.

Believe it or not, there are those who oppose the bill. They claim it violates freedom of assembly and an individual’s right to express unhappiness or anger over an action or inaction.

The argument against this legislation is utter nonsense. It does nothing of the sort. A protester can yell, scream, shake his head or fist, shout to his heart’s content, brandish signs advocating a specific point and trot home to supper without fear of being detained or arrested.

That is freedom of speech and assembly. Senate Bill 171 does not interfere with that.

What the legislation does is strengthen laws already on the books. It beefs up protections for those who happen to live near a site of a permitted gathering or who inadvertently find themselves in the path of an enraged mob. It is reminder that fire-bombing someone’s house or business or kicking an individual to death is illegal in this state regardless of the reason for the outburst of violence.

Under the measure, local governments that do nothing to try to stop the destruction of property by protesters or to prevent innocent people from being attacked could face fines.

Legislators writing this bill took their cue from cities like Atlanta, which did nothing to stop rabid protesters from running amok in 2020. Demonstrators even torched a Wendy’s restaurant and fire-bombed a public safety building. City officials ignored it all. They did nothing.

The new law also protects motorists who refuse to stop for shouting protesters blocking a road or highway. Few will forget the horror of watching news clips of drivers being yanked out of vehicles and severely beaten.

In a nutshell, the bill merely reminds those who take to the streets to raise Cain in the name of their individual rights to remember to respect the rights of non-protesting individuals.

