Editorial Roundup: Georgia

The twister, rated an EF-2 by the National Weather Service, damaged or destroyed buildings along a 7.29-mile path Sunday afternoon. Initial reports said there were no injuries or fatalities, but the weather service later said two people were hurt. Thankfully, no one was killed.

Tornadoes are often associated with the summer months, when thunderstorms and hurricanes roil the Southeast, but our part of the state has seen a number of destructive incidents in the winter months, too. As just one example, a tornado outbreak on Valentine’s Day 2000 killed approximately 20 people in Mitchell and Colquitt counties.

During Severe Weather Preparedness Week, the Georgia Emergency Management Agency and the National Weather Service urge residents to take steps that will keep them safe during storms, tornadoes or other severe weather. It's held annually in early February; this year's commemoration started Monday and ends today.

South Georgia, including Lowndes County, is watched over by the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. The office issues weather alerts and posts severe weather information on its website at weather.gov/tae. This newspaper shares alerts from the NWS on its website at www.valdostadailytimes.com, by an email newsletter for subscribers, and on its Facebook page.

Among the things you can find at weather.gov/tae are detailed explanations about levels of tornado warnings and a NWS page devoted to Tornado Safety Rules, such as:

Tornado watch: Conditions are favorable for tornado development. Pay attention to the sky and to a NOAA weather radio or tune into local media. Use the time to review safety rules.

Tornado warning: A developing tornado has been detected by NWS doppler radar, or a reliable sighting of a tornado has been reported. Tornado warnings are typically issued for one or two counties and can last for about an hour. Such storms can also produce hail and destructive straight-line winds. Seek shelter immediately.

In the event of a tornado, the NWS also offers common sense safety rules in case you can’t get to its website for review. Bookmark the following or tape it on the fridge:

In general, get as low as you can. That could be a basement below ground level or the lowest floor of a building.

Don’t waste time opening or closing windows or doors. Doing so will not protect the structure.

Tornadoes can be obscured by rain or nightfall. Don’t wait to see or hear one until you react.

In homes or buildings, go to the basement of a small interior room, such as a closet or bathroom. Close all doors to the hallway.

In mobile homes, leave well in advance of approaching severe weather. If that’s not possible, lie flat, covering your head with your hands for protection.

In vehicles or when outdoors, find shelter in a ditch or remain in your vehicle and cover your head for protection. Do not use a highway overpass as shelter where wind speeds increase due to a tunneling effect.

At all times, stay away from doors, windows and outside walls, and protect your head.

Brunswick News. February 8, 2024.

Editorial: Gun sales tax holiday could be more useful elsewhere

There is a move afoot in the state General Assembly to declare a gun tax holiday in Georgia. The bill, proposed by state Sen. Jason Anavitarte, a Dallas Republican, would remove the sales tax from the purchase of firearms and accessories for a period of five days.

Sen. Anavitarte says Senate Bill 344, which also would cover the purchase of ammunition, is in deference to hunters. A break on the sales tax would soften the financial strain thumped on those who want to participate in the seasonal sport. It would begin on the second Friday in October annually.

Others in the upper law-making body of the General Assembly agree with the senator. The Senate adopted it in a 30-22 vote. It now goes to the House, and if it survives there, it is onto the governor for his signature.

The News fully supports the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, the amendment that protects the rights of American citizens to arm themselves, to purchase and own guns. Gun ownership is the right of every citizen of this nation, save for those who lost the right following conviction of a serious crime.

The News also is an avid supporter of the sport of hunting. Hunters perform a more valuable service than many may realize. Among other things, they help thin out the deer population. We shudder to think where we would be without them.

But if there is to be any kind of sales tax exemption in Georgia, if the state can afford the loss of revenue, then why not expand the Back to School sales tax holiday? More families than hunters call this state home. Families, especially those with multiple children, can use every economic cushion they can get, including an extended sales tax break.

Clothing, electronic needs and supplies are not cheap. Thank goodness there are community-minded government agencies like the Glynn County Sheriff’s Department that collect bookbags, pads, pencils and other school supplies from generous citizens who are willing to donate them before the start of each new school year for distribution among families with limited budgets.

Education is important, and making sure children are properly equipped for school each day is an important piece of the learning process.

Give the sales tax break to families and college-bound or technical school-bound students. They need it more. Then again, given the surplus revenue Georgia is generating, why not give it to hunters and students?

