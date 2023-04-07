Editorial Roundup: Georgia

The number of persons killed in distracted-related crashes in Georgia has decreased since the state’s hands-free law went into effect on July 1, 2018. According the NHTSA Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS) data, the number of people killed in distracted driving related crashes in the state decreased in 2020 by 25% compared to 2017, the first full year before the hands-free law.

According to NHTSA, almost 32,500 people were killed in distraction-related crashes in the United States from 2011 to 2020. In 2019, 18% of the persons killed in distraction-related crashes in the U.S. were pedestrians, bicyclists or others using a roadway in some manner where they were not riding in an automobile.

Texting while driving remains a major factor in distracted-related crashes involving younger drivers. Nine percent of drivers 15-19 years old involved in fatal crashes in the United States in 2019 were reported as distracted.

According to NHTSA, the number of fatal crashes caused by distracted drivers that were 15 to 20 years old in Georgia has decreased by 70% since the hands-free law was enacted.

The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety and NHTSA offer the following tips to help prevented distracted-related crashes:

• If you need to send or are expecting an important text or email, find a safe place to park your car to read or send the message.

• Designate passengers to have access your phone to serve as a “designated texter”

• Do not call, text, or send any type of message to someone you know is driving if it is not urgent

• Put your phone away before starting your trip. You can check it when your reach your destination or take a rest stop.

• Put down your phone if your passenger asks. Do not endanger the lives others.

Life is too precious.

Protect it, that of yourself and others, by being fully alert and focused when behind the wheel.

You can’t afford not to be.

Valdosta Daily Times. April 5, 2023.

Editorial: Autism very misunderstood

April is Autism Awareness Month.

Autism is vastly misunderstood.

Autism can be difficult to define because Autism Spectrum Disorders describe a wide range of disorders with symptoms that vary in type and severity.

The Autism Speaks organization describes autism in the most general terms as “a group of complex disorders of brain development.”

According to Autism Speaks, the disorders can include “intellectual disability, difficulties in motor coordination and attention and physical health issues such as sleep and gastrointestinal disturbances.”

It is not uncommon for individuals with varying types of autism to excel in math, art, music or other areas.

Research has indicated there seems to be no singular cause of autism.

However, reports have indicated that genetic research is advancing quickly and, as a result, mutations that are associated with autism disorders are being identified.

In addition, experts have said there are environmental factors that seem to contribute to brain development and as scientists learn more about those factors, the disorder may, someday, become more preventable.

Symptoms most often begin to manifest between the ages of 2 and 3 and early intervention is critical in the management of the disorders, according to health care professionals.

Destigmatizing the disorder and raising awareness regarding the daily management of autism can go a long way toward helping families cope with the associated challenges.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identifies about one in 68 American children as on the autism spectrum.

According to Autism Speaks, studies also show autism is four to five times more common among boys than girls. An estimated one out of 42 boys and one in 189 girls are diagnosed with autism in the United States. More than 3 million people in the United States live with some form of autism.

Autism has been called “the fastest-growing serious developmental disorder in the U.S.”

We often fear or ignore things we do not understand that are outside of our comfort zone.

We may shy away from people who are different from us and close ourselves off to experiences that could enrich our lives in meaningful ways if we would just take the time to learn about those things we do not understand.

We are all different from each other in one way or another.

However, most of us will never face the life challenges faced every day by the families of children with autism. Rarely will you hear those families complain. Rather, they generally talk about the milestones they reach and small pleasures and joys in life that most of us simply take for granted.

As a community, we should increase our understanding and be more sensitive to families struggling to provide services to their children while being a part of the community without being looked upon with pity or even disdain.

While children and adults suffering from autism may be different in many ways, in other ways they are like all children — excitable, enjoying life and loving the hugs and encouragement from close friends and family members.

Do not close yourselves off to joys and fulfillment that can come from knowing people just because the challenges they face in life are different from your own.

Brunswick News. April 1, 2023.

Editorial: Legislators have unfinished business as session ends

Georgia lawmakers get a pat on the back for positive results this session of the General Assembly. They accomplished a lot of important and needed business before Sine Die Wednesday.

HOPE scholarships, for instance, will cover full college tuition for those who have them, and to discourage gang activity in the Peach State and gang recruitment, prison sentences have been increased. Counter-measures are called for given the explosive growth of this criminal element.

Coastal College of Georgia in Brunswick will get the $1.4 million for the design of the proposed expansion of the Nunnally Building requested by it and its partner, Southeast Georgia Health System, for the enhancement of the School of Nursing and Health Sciences. There is not a better time for the project than now. Hospitals across the state, including on the coast, are experiencing a shortage of nurses and other healthcare workers.

But there is some unfinished business to attend to, legislation designed to help those who are unable to help themselves that withered on the vine. Another session ended once again without a resolution to the medical marijuana issue. Also regrettably, citizens, young and old alike, suffering mental illness issues lost out with the Senate’s failure to continue where the legislature left off last year.

Affording relief to Georgians threatened by seizures and the harsh complications of chemotherapy will not happen again this year. The hold up is mostly due to the House and Senate’s inability to reach a consensus.

As noted before, it is obvious that the number of legislators affected directly or indirectly by these medical issues are few to none. Otherwise, they would stop playing cat and mouse while thousands of constituents continue to suffer.

At last count, some 30,000 Georgians had signed up for what could alleviate misery or prevent death. May the state’s lawmakers never personally experience what it is like to need something they are unable to easily acquire.

Only one word is necessary to describe the inaction of those on legislation that would have helped countless individuals, families and communities by beefing up assistance for children and adults struggling with mental illness: shameful.

Improving service would be more than just lifting Georgia off the bottom of states with a poor record of assisting people with mental health issues. It would be a show of compassion for fellow human beings.

Legislators can do better. They can and they must.

