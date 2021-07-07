Editorial Roundup: Georgia

For example in Whitfield County, voter turnout for the 2020 general election was 67.34% as 36,870 of 54,749 eligible voters cast their ballots in the heated presidential election. Turnout for the 2016 general election, which featured Democrat Hillary Clinton vs. Republican Donald Trump for the presidency, was actually higher as a percentage at 77.9% but lower in the number of votes 30,362.

We hope that you keep that patriotic feeling and take time to register to vote. Not only is voting your civic duty, it determines your future at the local, state and national levels.

Requirements to register to vote are:

• Be a citizen of the United States.

• Be a legal resident of the county.

• Be at least 17 1/2 years of age to register and 18 years of age to vote.

• Not be serving a sentence for conviction of a felony involving moral turpitude.

• Have not been found mentally incompetent by a judge.

Now that you’ve determined if you are eligible to vote, Georgia residents have several ways to register, from in-person methods to online opportunities.

• Download, complete and mail a voter registration application from the Secretary of State’s Office at georgia.gov/register-vote.

• Go to your local county board of registrar’s office or election office, public library, public assistance office, recruitment office, schools and other government offices for a mail-in registration form.

• Registration is offered when you renew or apply for your driver’s license at Georgia Department of Driver Services.

• College students can obtain Georgia voter registration forms, or the necessary forms to register in any state in the U.S., from their school registrar’s office or from the office of the vice president of academic affairs.

The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office notes that voter registration is a county responsibility. Georgia counties issue precinct cards after reviewing and processing applications and asks that you allow your home county at least three to four weeks before contacting them.

We hope your patriotism continues after a weekend of fireworks, cookouts and a healthy dose of red, white and blue by registering to vote.

Valdosta Daily Times. July 6, 2021.

Editorial: Make the most of what’s left of summer

Hard to believe, but in a handful of weeks, most South Georgia youngsters will be back in school.

Summer — as a concept of vacations, no school, lazy afternoons, etc. — will soon draw to a close.

Seems like summer break just started, the Fourth of July just passed, but here it is, summer break is more than halfway through.

Yet, isn’t that the way of life.

Time goes quickly.

Many parents will be stunned their young children are already of an age to start school.

Other parents will likely be more stunned as they realize their “babies” are entering the final year of high school.

Where does the time go?

Where does the summer go?

There are a handful of weeks of summer break left.

A handful of weeks to make the most of children’s time out of school.

Granted while children still have a few weeks, most adults will continue working jobs.

But this would be a good time to ask for an early afternoon off, or to take a personal day.

Or stay up a little later and watch a weeknight movie with the kids.

Or make one evening a family game night since there are no school nights for a few more weeks.

Parents should do as much as they can to spend a little time with children during what is left of summer while children have the time.

Because it will happen in the proverbial wink of the eye.

Summer will be gone.

The children will be grown and gone.

Hard to believe, isn’t it?

But it is the truth of seasons. It is the truth of generations.

Brunswick News. July 2, 2021.

Editorial: Democrats unfairly targeting Georgia’s election law changes

To the victors, go the spoils, the old saying goes. To the majority in Congress goes the power and big guns of the federal government, the one entity that is supposed to serve everyone equally regardless of political affiliation, religion or race.

Well, someone forgot to tell the politicians in Washington that, and today it’s the Democrats, the majority party in Congress in 2021. The Democratic majority in the House never missed an opportunity to hound President Donald Trump during his reign with any and every probe it could find among the frayed lent in its pocket. They did their best to keep his hackles up and his eyes off governing.

Now that President Trump is gone, the Democratic majority is aiming the force of the federal government against Republican-dominated states.

Georgia, a state led by a Republican governor and legislated by a General Assembly where members of the GOP are the majority in both chambers, is one of their targets. Democrats do not like the Peach State’s new election laws and are literally jabbing the might and power of the U.S. Department of Justice at it.

Anyone who has read Georgia’s election laws knows the opposition to the new laws is relying on a pack of untruths to tarnish or overturn them. Take the part where identification is required to vote or to obtain an absentee ballot, for instance. If requiring identification to vote is discriminatory, then so are federal laws requiring individuals to show an ID when boarding a plane, entering one of its parks or when applying for a permit to loudly demonstrate on public grounds.

Where’s the outrage over keeping citizens from entering a federal park or gathering in public to voice an opinion just because they lack an ID?

Arguments against the new election law are based on shamefully deliberate inaccuracies, including the bit about forbidding voters standing in line to quench their thirst. Poll workers, a mix of Democrats and Republicans, will make water available.

Politicians need to return to the old days, when the government worked for the people, not for whatever political party was in power at the time.

