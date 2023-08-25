Editorial Roundup: Georgia

Brunswick News. August 21, 2023.

Editorial: Keep an eye on the Atlantic as storms start to form

If anyone had wagered with someone else that a tropical storm would hit the California coast before one hit the Southeastern U.S. Coast, then that person would clearly be either incredibly lucky or a time traveler.

As it so happened, California was hit this weekend by Tropical Storm Hilary. It is rare for California to deal with such systems. The National Weather Service in San Diego issued a tropical storm warning for the first time in the region. The NWS has only one other tropical storm making landfall in California since 1900, El Cordonazo in 1939.

By comparison, the Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic coasts have been fairly quiet. The closest storm to get to land this year was Arlene in early June, but it petered out as quickly as it formed.

It has been a relatively quiet hurricane season, but the Atlantic is starting to heat up. As of Sunday afternoon, there are five disturbances the National Hurricane Center is watching closely.

There are two named tropical storms — Emily and Franklin. Emily is located virtually halfway between the Americas and Africa and is forecasted to turn north without threatening landfall.

Tropical Storm Franklin is located south of Puerto Rico and is expected to go a little farther east before banking to the north very hard and hitting Haiti and the Dominican Republic. After it passes through, the National Hurricane Center anticipates it will head northeast back into the Atlantic.

Along with the two named storms, there is a tropical depression between Emily and Franklin that could have dissipated by Monday, a disturbance in the gulf that has a 50% chance of becoming a tropical depression as it moves toward Texas and Louisiana and a tropical wave off the coast of Africa.

While a storm hitting California may be a shock, it should be no surprise to any who live along the coast that the Atlantic Ocean is starting to churn up storms. While we have seen storms before in May, June and July, it is late August when the season typically starts to get busy. Expect it continue into September, October and possibly even November. It was last November, after all, when Tropical Storm Nicole brought severe flooding to the Isles.

All it takes is one storm to track toward our part of the world to cause problems. Make sure you are ready if that day comes.

Now is the time to prepare, not when a storm is barreling toward the Isles.

