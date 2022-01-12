Editorial Roundup: Georgia

In an oversimplified nutshell, the city elementary schools are serving many more children than they were designed for. The county has too many facilities for a dwindling student population.

The proposed uses for this ELOST are primarily to construct a new Rome Middle School across the loop from Rome High School. That project isn’t to just get a new middle school, it’s to accommodate the upcoming students who are currently in elementary schools.

The plan is to move sixth graders to what is now the middle school, opening up much needed space in the school system’s six elementary schools. The goal is to have the new middle school ready and open by fall 2024, Superintendent Lou Byars said.

The Floyd County School System is proposing improvements at all its existing facilities including HVAC system and roof replacements with technology upgrades. Armuchee High School would specifically be getting new kitchen and plumbing as well as a new modernized field house, Superintendent Glenn White said.

He’d like to use this ELOST to make sure the county’s athletic facilities equate with the city schools’ and is looking at adding lights to baseball and softball fields as well as turf fields for football and synthetic tracks at each high school.

Other options?

Prior to the penny sales tax, school construction depended on the voters passing bond issues. Instead of building the funds organically, you also have the issue of having to pay interest on those bonds. Interest rates are low now, but it’s likely they’re going up soon.

The old mechanism of voters approving bonds involved some inherent conflict. If improvements for one district were sought, especially in the county, then the voters in the others tended to react negatively because there was nothing specifically in it for them. The shortsightedness of that view jeopardizes students across the city and county.

An ELOST allows for the communities in which they’ll be used to specify main projects as well as fill other needs.

While there’s been criticism of some SPLOST plans, the ELOST has been a consistent and beneficially used mechanism to fund school projects for years now.

The ELOST program works and uses EVERYBODY’s extra cent when it comes to the education of our children. Tourists, visiting relatives or somebody from out of town who wants to come eat at the Texas Roadhouse or maybe even The Varsity some day — that cent stays here and pays for our children’s education here.

We ask that you support the education in Rome and Floyd County in May.

Thank you for reading.

Dalton Daily Citizen. January 11, 2022.

Editorial: Tips for safe driving in the wintertime

Our area has already received a dusting of snow this winter, and temperatures are dropping below freezing. This weekend, there’s a chance of snow for the Dalton area.

As we enter the frigid days of winter, it’s a good idea to freshen up on your cold weather driving techniques and make sure your vehicle is ready for the chilly season. The following are tips from the AARP on how to stay safe while driving this winter:

• Do a check: After three years, a battery might need replacing. Turn on the headlights, then start the engine. If the lights brighten when the engine is running, your battery is weak and likely ready for a replacement. Also, check that your windshield fluid and engine antifreeze levels are full.

• Be ready: Winter gear you should keep in your automobile includes battery jumper cables, a snow brush, an ice scraper, sand to put under slipping wheels if you’re stuck, a small shovel, a flashlight and batteries, a phone charger, drinking water and snacks. Keep plenty of gas in the tank in case you need to run the engine to stay warm.

• Be seen: Keep your brake lights and turn signals as clean as possible, and remove any snow or ice. Use your headlights in daytime to make your vehicle stand out from the drab winter background. Have reflective triangles and/or a reflective vest to wear if you get stuck and need to exit the car for help.

• Drive gently: Trying to start too quickly, even with all-wheel drive or traction control, can leave you stuck in place. Abruptly changing speeds -- up or down -- can cause the tires to slip and spin.

• Avoid skids: If the back end of the car or truck begins to slide sideways on a slippery surface, turn the steering wheel the same direction as the back end is moving. If it’s dancing out to the left, turn the wheel to the left; if right, turn right. Otherwise you’ll turn the skid into a spin. Antiskid control, common on most cars, helps, but it can’t prevent all slick-road skids.

• Keep warm: Blankets can warm you if you’re stranded. If you keep the engine running to stay warm, open a couple of windows for fresh air in case there’s a dangerous exhaust-system leak that could seep into the car’s interior.

Valdosta Daily Times. January 12, 2022.

Editorial: Voters should determine election outcomes

Voters should determine the outcome of elections, not politicians and party loyalists.

Civil rights leaders in Atlanta rebuffed President Joe Biden’s visit Tuesday to talk about voting rights.

It’s not that they disagree with Biden’s talking points about federal voting legislation.

It’s just that they are sick and tired of talk and want to see action.

To this point the push for a new voting rights act has been all hat and no cattle.

Republicans in the House and Senate have demonstrated they can work together to block legislation and thwart the Biden agenda.

Democrats, on the other hand, have clearly demonstrated they cannot close ranks and take advantage of their razor-thin majority. Despite controlling the House, the Senate and the White House, Democrats have failed to pass the administration’s Build Back Better plan, the signature piece of the Biden agenda, and have now stalled on voting rights legislation despite the efforts of Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock.

Another U.S. senator, West Virginia’s Joe Manchin, has proved to be the spoiler of the Democratic Party and, in many ways, the most powerful lawmaker in the nation, but that is not a badge of honor. Manchin’s perceived power has not been because of anything he has accomplished but simply in being an obstructionist.

Georgia is among a handful of Republican-led states that have passed restrictive voting laws which effectively allow state lawmakers, always under the control of one party or the other, to appoint a hand-picked board that can take control of local elections in the event of controversy or questionable activity. That’s dangerous and undemocratic.

The law also shortens the period for early voting and reduces the number of, visibility of and accessibility of drop boxes. Restricting voter access disproportionately disadvantages Black voters.

To be clear, only legally registered voters should vote in Georgia elections but for those legally registered voters, voting should be convenient, easy and encouraged, not suppressed.

President Biden has called Georgia’s voting restrictions, passed this year, an atrocity and compared the law to Jim Crow-era voter suppression.

Those are strong words, but just words.

Maybe Manchin cannot be reached and will continue to oppose just to oppose, but Biden, Warnock, Vice President Kamala Harris and others willing to lead on this issue must use all their influence, reach across the aisle and protect democracy not just for our time but for all time.

GOP lawmakers must be called to the right side of history and realize voting rights are not Democrat rights or Republican rights but American rights.

This is the defining issue of our time.

It is time to leverage the full weight of the presidency and to realize the gravity of the moment.

Biden ran for office as a consensus builder. It is time to build consensus. If there was ever an issue that should garner bipartisan support, the right to vote and building guardrails around democracy should be that issue.

