Editorial Roundup: Georgia

June 23, 2023.

Editorial: Review shows film tax credit is still a boon for state

A new state joint legislative panel met for the first time last week. The Joint Tax Review Panel’s goal is to review all of the state’s income tax credits and sales tax exemptions to make sure they are actually benefiting Georgia taxpayers.

Having a panel review such incentives is certainly a worthy endeavor. If an incentive isn’t driving enough business to the state to be beneficial to the taxpayers, then it needs to be tweaked or removed entirely.

The rule that got the most attention during the June 14 meeting was the state’s film tax credit, which offers tax breaks and other incentives to lure filmmakers and production companies to make their movie or TV show in Georgia.

You have likely seen a logo featuring a peach and some wording like “Made in Georgia” after the credits roll on a variety of movies and TV shows. That shows at least part of the production took place in Georgia, and that logo has been seen more and more since the film tax credits were passed in the mid 2000s.

Andrew Capezzuto, general counsel for the Georgia Department of Economic Development, told the panel that the film industry’s direct economic impact has skyrocketed since the credits were passed. According to Capital Beat News Service, Capezzuto told the panel that the economic impact has gone from $135 million in the 2007 fiscal year, before the credits went into effect — to $4.4 billion in the last fiscal year.

Some of that money has found its way to the Golden Isles over the last 15 years. Brunswick has seen Ben Affleck use downtown to stand in for Ybor City, Florida, in his 2016 film “Live by Night” while Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” filmed scenes for the 2022 blockbuster on Mary Ross Waterfront Park. Movies such as “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues” and “Doctor Sleep” set up shop for beach scenes on St. Simons Island. Jekyll Island’s beauty and history has been seen on the small screen with “The Walking Dead” twice filming on the island and for the upcoming movie musical adaptation of “The Color Purple.”

The General Assembly has been proactive in recent years updating the credit to add more accountability to the process and tightening the rules on companies transferring or selling unused credits to other businesses. Those changes, along with the billions of dollars these productions bring to the Georgia economy, show that the incentives are still beneficial to the state and its taxpayers.

Until the evidence suggests otherwise, legislators would be wise to stay the course and continue to build on what has become one of the state’s most impactful industries.

