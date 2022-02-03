Editorial Roundup: Georgia

Serious flaws have been concealed from the public and public scrutiny since July. That’s when the expert released his data to the federal judge hearing a challenge to the voting machines used by this state in an Atlanta court. Raffensperger feels Georgians should be made aware of the problems.

The judge is reluctant to release the results of the evaluation. She fears the information would be candy in the hands of the wrong people. The judge is afraid they would use it to fuel a self-serving political agenda.

That might be true. It could be used in a manner viewed as unsavory by the judge. But so what? Withholding the information, making it privy to the eyes of only those close to the lawsuit, is not right by any stretch of the imagination.

If the voting machines used in this state are easy prey to hackers or to any individual with a computer and the knowhow to force a false result, then the citizens of this state have a right to know about it.

It is their system, their government at risk, not the judge’s or those on either side of the lawsuit. They should be told if their votes might be meaningless, if that is indeed the case in this instance.

What the judge is doing is treating citizens like little children. She is taking it upon herself to decide what’s best for the rest of us.

Release the information. If deficiencies in the voting system are serious enough to create doubt in the outcomes, then, by all means, replace it with a system that is more reliable.

That is what citizens expect from their government, not secrets.

Valdosta Daily Times. January 30, 2022.

Editorial: Mental health effort needed in Georgia: Bipartisanship important for bill’s success

Georgia House Speaker David Ralston says he’s tired.

Tired of the mental health situation in Georgia.

The lack of a mental health plan in Georgia.

“I am tired of telling desperate and hurting families that we have no treatment options available in Georgia,” Ralston said. “I am tired of looking at the faces of mothers who have lost a child because they saw no hope, and I’m tired of seeing the faces of those whose spiral downward has been fed by substance abuse.”

Georgia is tired, too, and residents are hurting because of the lack of a mental health plan.

Hopefully, other legislators are tired of the same thing.

Reportedly, they are – on both sides of the aisle.

Last week, Ralston introduced House Bill 1013. He calls it a comprehensive bill to reform Georgia’s mental health care delivery system and he believes it will improve client outcomes.

So far, the bill has received backing from both Republicans and Democrats. A rare event in the General Assembly, or really, any legislative body anywhere in the U.S.

The bipartisan mental health proposal, called the Mental Health Parity Act, comes after suicides and overdose deaths have increased in the state, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Georgia needs it. The people facing mental health crises in Georgia need it.

Mental Health America of Georgia — an arm of a nationwide mental health advocacy group — reports that Georgia ranks 48th out of the 50 states and D.C. for access to mental health care, resources and insurance; two in five children have trouble accessing the mental health treatment they need, MHA reports.

If approved, the comprehensive Georgia bill would increase client access to care, ensure mental health parity for providers and clients, strengthen workforce development initiatives, expand transparency and accountability for consumers and enhance resources and tools for frontline responders and communities.

We urge legislators in the House then the Senate to continue bipartisan support for this measure.

Some legislators may claim the bill does too much. Others may claim it doesn’t do enough. But it is a start. A start that Georgia needs.

For the sake of the residents and families who need it, we hope legislators see past their personal or partisan wishes for this bill and do what’s best for Georgia.

Because all of Georgia will benefit from a better mental health system. And a little bipartisanship wouldn’t hurt either.

Dalton Daily Citizen-News. February 1, 2022.

Editorial: Black History Month is a great opportunity to expand your knowledge

Each February, we commemorate the achievements of African Americans during Black History Month.

Black History Month began in 1915 as “Negro History Week,” which was the idea of American historian Carter G. Woodson and several other well-known African Americans.

According to History.com: “That September, the Harvard-trained historian Carter G. Woodson and the prominent minister Jesse E. Moorland founded the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History (ASNLH), an organization dedicated to researching and promoting achievements by black Americans and other peoples of African descent. Known today as the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH), the group sponsored a national ‘Negro History Week’ in 1926, choosing the second week of February to coincide with the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass. The event inspired schools and communities nationwide to organize local celebrations, establish history clubs and host performances and lectures.”

The celebratory month has continued ever since. From Feb. 1-Feb 28 (through Feb. 29 during Leap Years), as the spotlight is on the contributions of black Americans, from science to civil rights to athletics to culture -- and more.

In each newspaper this month, the Daily Citizen-News, with help from the Whitfield County NAACP, is making that spotlight brighter. On page 2A of the newspaper, you’ll find a Black History Month Fact of the Day just underneath the Today In History roundup. People featured will range from national figures you may be familiar with to several who are not as well known.

The local NAACP chapter approached us about incorporating the daily fact and we were more than willing to jump on board. Representatives with the local NAACP did the heavy lifting by selecting people to feature and then writing the copy. This is the third straight year we’ve teamed up.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has curtailed Black History Month events locally, there are plenty of ways to learn about the contributions of African Americans: books, magazines, online resources, etc. We hope you enjoy learning about the many contributions of African Americans during Black History Month.

