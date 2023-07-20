Editorial Roundup: Georgia

Brunswick News. July 17, 2023.

Editorial: Despite changes, it is still tough to retain officers

While proudly enumerating the impressive achievements of Georgia’s recently bolstered crime suppression efforts, Gov. Brian Kemp reminded all counties and municipalities in this state that the readiness and condition of their own law enforcement agencies is in their hands.

The General Assembly raised the benefits and salaries of state law enforcement agencies. For their own sake, in the interest of improving or beefing up safety in their own backyards, local councils and commissions ought to consider doing the same, Gov. Kemp advised.

Even that may not be enough. Both the Brunswick City Commission and the Glynn County Commission have elevated the earnings potential of their respective police departments, but the two are still having a tough time maintaining a full complement of peace officers.

The question begs, are the salaries and benefits awarded city and county police in Brunswick and the Golden Isles for risking their lives on almost a daily basis less than what they ought to be to compete effectively for professional law keeping forces, or is there something else?

Whatever the issue, it is not the fault of the leadership of the two police departments. All things considered, they are doing a remarkable job protecting residents and the thousands of guests the community hosts each year from becoming crime victims. They are doing it with staff and police officers who are dedicated to their job, which is serving and protecting the public.

Nevertheless, it is no easy task to find and root out the wolves among us when hampered by personnel shortages. Thankfully, the sheriff’s office is both willing and eager to supplement crime-fighting in the community.

It is also fortunate to have city and county leaders who are unafraid of availing themselves of modern technology to assist in those efforts. Both governments are about to spend close to $1 million in federal funding apiece to equip streets and intersections with gunfire detection devices and surveillance cameras. The technology ought to prove useful to police.

But technology can only help to a point. The men and women in our local law enforcement agencies need all the help they can get, and that help must be in the form of manpower.

We implore both city and county commissioners to put the men, women and children who dwell and visit here before and above politics when determining future enhancements to public safety. The commissions must make hiring and retaining a full roster of peace officers a priority. If that includes better pay, better benefits or other incentives, everything should be on the table. The safety of our community depends on it.

