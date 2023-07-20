BreakingNews
WEATHER UPDATE: ‘Heat raging on’ with triple-digit heat index values

Editorial Roundup: Georgia

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
48 minutes ago
X

Brunswick News. July 17, 2023.

Editorial: Despite changes, it is still tough to retain officers

While proudly enumerating the impressive achievements of Georgia’s recently bolstered crime suppression efforts, Gov. Brian Kemp reminded all counties and municipalities in this state that the readiness and condition of their own law enforcement agencies is in their hands.

The General Assembly raised the benefits and salaries of state law enforcement agencies. For their own sake, in the interest of improving or beefing up safety in their own backyards, local councils and commissions ought to consider doing the same, Gov. Kemp advised.

Even that may not be enough. Both the Brunswick City Commission and the Glynn County Commission have elevated the earnings potential of their respective police departments, but the two are still having a tough time maintaining a full complement of peace officers.

The question begs, are the salaries and benefits awarded city and county police in Brunswick and the Golden Isles for risking their lives on almost a daily basis less than what they ought to be to compete effectively for professional law keeping forces, or is there something else?

Whatever the issue, it is not the fault of the leadership of the two police departments. All things considered, they are doing a remarkable job protecting residents and the thousands of guests the community hosts each year from becoming crime victims. They are doing it with staff and police officers who are dedicated to their job, which is serving and protecting the public.

Nevertheless, it is no easy task to find and root out the wolves among us when hampered by personnel shortages. Thankfully, the sheriff’s office is both willing and eager to supplement crime-fighting in the community.

It is also fortunate to have city and county leaders who are unafraid of availing themselves of modern technology to assist in those efforts. Both governments are about to spend close to $1 million in federal funding apiece to equip streets and intersections with gunfire detection devices and surveillance cameras. The technology ought to prove useful to police.

But technology can only help to a point. The men and women in our local law enforcement agencies need all the help they can get, and that help must be in the form of manpower.

We implore both city and county commissioners to put the men, women and children who dwell and visit here before and above politics when determining future enhancements to public safety. The commissions must make hiring and retaining a full roster of peace officers a priority. If that includes better pay, better benefits or other incentives, everything should be on the table. The safety of our community depends on it.

END

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

A year later: Med students say strict abortion laws are deterrent for training2h ago

WEATHER UPDATE: ‘Heat raging on’ with triple-digit heat index values
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Atlanta law enforcement readies for a possible Trump indictment
1h ago

Credit: Courtesy of Lee Ellis

Former Vietnam War POW enjoys 50 years of freedom
1h ago

Credit: Courtesy of Lee Ellis

Former Vietnam War POW enjoys 50 years of freedom
1h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

A pair of suburban Atlanta office parks go green by turning to the sun
1h ago
The Latest
Braves host the Diamondbacks on 4-game home losing streak
3h ago
Nelson throws 7 innings to help the Diamondbacks beat the slumping Braves 5-3
9h ago
Officials open investigation into workplace death of Hattiesburg teen at Mar-Jac Poultry...
11h ago
Featured

Credit: John Kuntz / Special to the AJC

The night the stadium caught fire -- and the Braves got hot
Q&A: During the actor, writer strikes, is it wrong to watch movies?
16h ago
Recipe for tomato season: Tomato Galette, the simpler cousin to Tomato pie
23h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top