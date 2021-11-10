Editorial Roundup: Georgia

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky said: “We know millions of parents are eager to get their children vaccinated and with this decision, we now have recommended that about 28 million children receive a COVID-19 vaccine.”

According to the state Department of Public Health:

• The Pfizer COVID vaccine is over 90% effective at preventing COVID in children ages 5 through 11 years.

• After getting a COVID vaccine, children may have some side effects similar to those seen in adults and with other vaccines. The most common side effect was a sore arm.

• Vaccinating children will help protect them from getting COVID and reduce their risk of severe disease, hospitalization, or long-term COVID complications.

• Getting your children vaccinated can help protect them against COVID, as well as reduce disruptions to in-person learning and activities by helping curb community transmission.

• COVID vaccines have undergone -- and continue to undergo — the most intensive safety monitoring in U.S. history.

In Whitfield County, 42% (42,821) of residents are fully vaccinated while 46% (48,440) of residents have received at least one vaccine dose. That trails state percentages of 50% of residents who are fully vaccinated and 56% of residents who have received at least one vaccine dose.

We urge you to consult with your children’s pediatrician about the COVID vaccine and make the decision to protect your children and your community.

___

Valdosta Daily Times. November 5, 2021.

Editorial: Gerrymandering hypocritical, undemocratic

Process should be open, transparent

Redistricting should be 100% nonpartisan.

The very partisans who complain about what they call rigged, or stolen, elections seem to be completely OK with gerrymandering. How much sense does that make?

It doesn’t matter whether it is done by Republicans or Democrats, manipulating voting districts to favor a political party is antithetical to open, free and fair elections.

The patchwork of willy-nilly redistricting laws and processes across the nation favor whichever party happens to be in power every 10 years when redistricting takes place following the U.S. Census.

Partisan districting undermines the entire electoral process and the damage done cannot be undone for a decade.

Quite simply, voting district lines should be based on math and geography and little else.

Commissions tasked with drawing voting districts in states should never be made up of self-interested, sitting elected officials, lobbyists, party loyalists, donors or operatives. All conflicts of interest should be avoided at all costs.

Those panels should be diverse and representative.

Packing redistricting panels with elected officials disproportionately favoring the party in power is simply undemocratic.

When maps are drawn they need to make sense and, at the very least, a district should be completely contiguous.

Public input is a must if there is going to be public trust.

There must always be adequate public notice of all redistricting meetings and deliberations and those meetings must be easily accessible to the general public.

The U.S. Congress should pass comprehensive redistricting reform that only allows for completely independent, nonpartisan commissions and that guarantees a completely transparent, open public process.

Short of that, lawmakers in our state should realize it is disingenuous, if not completely hypocritical, to cry about rigged or stolen elections and then turn around and rig voting districts for the next 10 years.

___

Brunswick News. November 4, 2021.

Editorial: State lawmakers must address rise in violent crime

Georgia lawmakers will hopefully put as much energy and effort into protecting the public from criminals as they are now in protecting their own political lives with redistricting. Violent crime across the state is up, and it is still rising.

Just this week a 16-year-old boy was shot in the head while standing at a school bus stop in Lawrenceville. He remained in critical condition Tuesday. According to police, two teens — one 17 and the other 18 — allegedly walked up to the boy and one shot him in the head.

It is a story that has become all too familiar around the state in recent years. Gunplay, people shooting into cars and into homes, is getting to be a routine happening even in communities like Brunswick.

Two local incidents involving gun play were included in a CrimeScene published Tuesday in The News. One was reported in the 3700 block of Ogg Avenue, where bullets struck four vehicles in an area where people were socializing. The second occurred at Albany and T streets. Residents told police they heard gunfire in the neighborhood. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in either incident.

This has to stop, and it goes without saying that police need the resources to bring it to a screeching halt. More manpower and rapid backup, along with a well thought out counter to violent actions, would go a long way in addressing the state’s unwanted Wild West look.

Gov. Brian Kemp and members of the Georgia General Assembly have pledged to invest more state funding in public safety. On top of their hit list is all the physical lawlessness, shootings and homicides occurring in Atlanta under the ineffective policies of the current mayor, who voters are removing from office.

But while Atlanta is important, it is not all of Georgia. There are 159 counties in the Peach State and a galaxy of communities. Many could use an extra pair of hands or two just to catch up with the crime rate.

We urge Glynn County’s own delegation to the Georgia General Assembly — Sen. Sheila McNeill and Reps. Don Hogan and Buddy DeLoach — to keep this in mind when discussions on spending state funds on crime-fighting begin.

