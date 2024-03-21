Editorial Roundup: Georgia

Brunswick News. March 16, 2024.

Editorial: School vouchers don’t address problems in education

It is easy to understand why legislators would support an attempt to improve education when hit with the depressing fact during the law-making session in Atlanta that some public schools in the state are failing to make the grade. The Senate and the House both passed Senate Bill 233, the private school voucher bill, to address failing schools.

The House voted 91-82 this week in favor of the bill, which must go back to the Senate for approval of changes made to it by the lower chamber. Senators had passed the legislation earlier. All four members of Glynn County’s state delegation supported passage.

Under the bill, students enrolled in schools that are in the bottom 25% of academic achievement, the lowest performing schools, would be eligible for a voucher of up to $6,500 per year. The money could be used for tuition at a private school or to pay for a tutor and supplies for home-schooling. It also could be used to pay for early college courses. Eligibility requirements, including total household income, are included in the measure.

Funding for the vouchers would not exceed 1% of the state appropriation for education. This year the allocation is $14.1 billion. Under the funding formula, $141 million in vouchers would be available for more than 21,000 scholarships. Funds for the program are not supposed to be pulled from the education budget set by the state.

That is a relief, but just how wise is it to divert resources from other established programs for vouchers? More importantly, what happens to the students who are left behind in the classrooms of a school that is performing poorly academically? Or is everyone expected to abandon the school and apply for a voucher?

It is as frustrating to the state leadership as it is to the parents and educators to know that some children in Georgia, for whatever reason or reasons, are receiving a public school education that is below average. It just seems like there is a better solution.

Every Georgia child has a right to the best education the state can afford. Every child.

Because SB 233 is going around a problem instead of tackling it head on, thousands of boys and girls are bound to be left behind.

