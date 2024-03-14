Editorial Roundup: Georgia

Valdosta Daily Times. March 8, 2024.

Editorial: Executive sessions are still the people’s business

When the school board, city council, county commission or any other government agency has a closed door meeting, the person who presides over that meeting must sign a notarized affidavit attesting the meeting was conducted legally.

A notary must verify the signature.

The notarized statement is considered an oath that the meeting was closed for a legally allowed exception to the Georgia Open Meetings Act.

It is also an oath that discussions conducted in executive session did not stray off topic. The presiding officer is swearing by oath that the entire meeting was devoted to matters within the exceptions provided by the law and that were identified as being the specific reason for going behind closed doors.

There are serious ramifications for falsifying the affidavit.

The strong public policy of the state of Georgia is that local government must be open.

Boards of education, county commissions, city councils and other authorities, committees and commissions cannot retreat into an executive session just because a sensitive or controversial subject is being discussed.

Officials cannot intentionally conceal the people’s business.

Doing so is a crime.

If a government agency goes behind closed doors to talk about a personnel issue, the people in the room must limit their discussions to the specific employee or employees with whom there is an issue. They cannot hear from witnesses or receive evidence or testimony. They can only deliberate on a matter as it relates to a specific personnel issue. They cannot discuss policy or issues that impact all employees. When the presiding member signs that affidavit, she or he is swearing the talks were isolated to the specific personnel issue.

If a government agency goes into executive session to discuss real estate, the talks must be restricted to buying, selling or leasing a particular piece of property or building. Discussions about the proper use of a building or piece of property are not allowed in executive session. Overall policy about acquiring or disposing of property are not allowed.

The exception is allowed only to discuss the terms of a specific transaction. The affidavit is essentially the presiding officer swearing the closed meeting pertained only to buying, selling or leasing a specific piece of real estate.

The exception for real or pending litigation is allowed for the purpose of discussing legal strategy after an elected or appointed body has either been named in a lawsuit, filed a lawsuit or received a letter of intent stating that a lawsuit will be filed. Again, the affidavit the presiding officer must sign is an oath that the discussions were confined to legal strategy for a specific lawsuit or response to a letter of intent to file a lawsuit.

Everyone who presides over an executive session must be diligent to make sure the reason for the closed door meeting is legal, that the board doesn’t stray off topic and that exceptions which allow for the executive session are interpreted narrowly.

___

Brunswick News. March 7, 2024.

Editorial: Swatting bill will punish those who call in fake emergencies

Georgia Senate Bill 421 significantly strengthens the penalties for individuals caught and found guilty of “swatting,” the act of calling in false emergencies to first responders. It passed the Senate with the support of Democrats and Republicans 53-0.

It is about time the General Assembly did something to combat such reckless behavior, though the legislation should come as no surprise. Politicians have become increasingly popular targets for false 911 reports in recent years. U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is one of the more recent victims of “swatting.” Others in all levels of government have had similar experiences with hateful citizens.

There have been so many incidents of this nature, in fact, that the FBI has started a national database.

Politicians are not the only targets. Authorities are receiving fake threats of bombs being placed at religious facilities and false reports of active shooters on college campuses.

It wasn’t too long ago that a hoax involving public school systems across the nation triggered an emergency response within our own school system. It was a cruel lie that caused a lot of needless worry in the community, especially among parents and students.

The people behind these false reports will no longer be treated as simple-minded pranksters. SB 421 will deal with them for the criminals they are.

The measure calls for fines, restitution and time in prison — as many as 10 years — for anyone calling in a bogus claim that requires or brings about an emergency response.

There is nothing funny about falsely summoning police, fire, EMS teams or other emergency services. False reports tie up first responders unnecessarily, and dangerously too in the event of a real emergency.

A hoax that brings police to a residence or business with guns drawn imperils innocent lives. A man in Wichita, Kansas, for example, was shot and killed by a police officer answering a bogus call. A false hostage situation in Maryland led to a man being shot in the face at his home with rubber bullets in 2015.

The state House of Representatives will hopefully do the right thing and pass the legislation. From there it will be up to the district attorneys and judges to carry out the spirit of the law and throw the book at anyone who breaks it.

