Editorial Roundup: Georgia

Criticism by Democrats even cost the state, and Georgians in general, money. The revised voting laws were the reason given by Major League Baseball for pulling its annual all-star baseball game out of Atlanta and moving it to Denver. According to U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1 — and others who stood by the new laws, countering that Democrats were lying for political gain — taking the game away exacted a loss of millions of dollars from Georgia and Atlantans.

The Democratic Party of Georgia indirectly acknowledged it had erred by noting in a recent fundraising email campaign for their candidate for governor the “record turnout” in Tuesday’s primary election.

The party’s email Thursday to media and the party faithful included these statements: “First we kicked Donald Trump out of the White House, flipped the Senate, and won big in local elections in 2020 and 2021. Then we began our work to defend that progress, and a record number of voters turned out to vote for Democrats up and down the ballot in Tuesday’s primary.”

Record number of voters? How does that happen in a state where, as Democrats have been claiming, voting laws depress turnout?

Sounds like the president, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., as well as the state’s Democratic Party, were wrong all along. Contrary to their national rants, Georgia’s new voting laws do not prevent people from casting ballots in elections.

___

Valdosta Daily Times. May 31, 2022.

Editorial: Go ahead and register now so you can vote later

If you did not vote in the Republican and Democratic Primary election you can still vote in the General Election.

However, if you are not registered to vote, now is the time to go ahead and get that done.

Simply put, if you are not registered, you cannot vote.

Voter registration drives are crucial for voter turnout, and we encourage organizers to step up their efforts. At the end of the day, however, it is still up to each individual to register to vote.

The process is simple and straightforward.

You can stop by the Lowndes County Elections Office or download the form at the Georgia Secretary of State website.

Your vote could determine if U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock will retain his seat or be unseated by Herschel Walker.

Your vote could determine if Stacey Abrams is Georgia’s next governor or if Gov. Brian Kemp will serve another term.

Are you registered?

If not, why not?

In addition to federal midterm elections, we have local elections on the ballot in 2022.

Voting is both a right and a privilege.

It is also our most basic civic duty.

All of us owe some allegiance, some civic responsibility to the very government we have created to guarantee and protect our freedoms.

None of those duties are more inextricably tied to freedom itself than voting in open, free elections. Civic duties go beyond merely obeying the law, serving on juries and paying income taxes. We are only a self-governed people when we exercise our rights to vote and pick our own leaders.

Do you participate in democracy?

Do you exercise your right to vote?

We have never fully understood why people are far more likely to vote in the presidential primary and general election than they are to cast a ballot in local and state races. It is at the local level where government most directly impacts our daily lives.

It is easy to complain about the makeup of city, county, state and federal government and about what our elected officials do or don’t do.

But what did you do to elect them or remove them from office?

Whether you take advantage of early voting or wait until Election Day, you only make a difference when you vote.

Will you exercise your right to vote when the time comes? You can’t if you are not registered.

You can register to vote at anytime but in order to be eligible to vote in any Georgia election you must be registered about a month before the date of that election.

This year, the last day to register to vote in the Nov. 8 General Election is Oct. 11.

Register now so you can vote later.

___

Dalton Daily Citizen. May 25, 2022.

Editorial: The heat is on — stay cool, safe

Northwest Georgians should get ready for the dog days of summer.

In recent days, high temperatures have soared into the mid-80s then cooled considerably. Lows later this week are expected to be in the low 60s.

Since we’ve had a very mild spring, it’s important to remember that extreme heat can take a swift and devastating toll on our bodies. While we are outside mowing the grass or out for a walk, we can quickly border on overexertion due to the heat.

Heat-related deaths and illnesses are preventable. However, more than 600 people in the United States are killed by extreme heat every year, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Here are tips from the American Red Cross to help you deal with the heat:

• Never leave children or pets in your vehicle. The inside temperature of the car can quickly reach 120 degrees.

• Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of non-caffeine and non-alcoholic fluids.

• Check on family, friends and neighbors without air conditioning, who are alone or who are more likely to be affected by the heat.

• If you don’t have air conditioning, seek relief from the heat in places like schools, libraries, theaters, malls, etc.

• Avoid extreme temperature changes.

• Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

• Slow down, stay indoors and avoid strenuous exercise during the hottest part of the day.

• Postpone outdoor activities.

• Take frequent breaks if working outdoors

• Check on animals frequently. Make sure they have plenty of cool water and shade.

It’s also important to know the warning signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, which is more dangerous.

• “Heat exhaustion is a milder form of heat-related illness that can develop after several days of exposure to high temperatures and inadequate or unbalanced replacement of fluids. Those most prone to heat exhaustion are elderly people, those with high blood pressure, and those working or exercising in a hot environment,” according to the CDC.

• “Heat stroke is the most serious heat-related illness. It occurs when the body becomes unable to control its temperature: the body’s temperature rises rapidly, the sweating mechanism fails, and the body is unable to cool down. Body temperature may rise to 106 degrees or higher within 10 to 15 minutes. Heat stroke can cause death or permanent disability if emergency treatment is not provided,” according to the CDC.

Please remember to remain hydrated and stay safe while you’re out in the heat.

END