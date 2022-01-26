Editorial Roundup: Georgia

Gov. Brian Kemp wants to spend $600 million on pay raises, upgrades and new facilities.

This push for infusing piles of money into the Georgia corrections system comes on the heels of an investigation by the Department of Justice prompted by numerous inmate deaths and even more complaints in recent years.

A prison sentence in Georgia should not be a death sentence.

Homicides, suicides and other suspicious unattended deaths are cause for more than concern. It is time for action and that means more than pay raises for underpaid corrections officers and new buildings.

Clearly, corrections officers in our state are underpaid when compared to nearby states. Corrections Commissioner Timothy Ward said his department has a 49% turnover rate among corrections officers who directly supervise inmates. Consequently prisons are understaffed.

Both Ward and Kemp are calling for significant salary increases. In the state’s Fiscal Year 2021 budget, a 10% salary increase was approved to enhance retention. Another $5,000 salary increase is recommended in the FY 2023 budget for all state employees. If the $5,000 increase is approved, that would boost the minimum salary for a correctional officer at a minimum security prison to $36,044, and after a year to $39,640. For a close security facility, the boost would make the starting salary $39,144, and after a year to more than $43,000.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, once a trainee is promoted to a correctional officer there — typically after seven months — the salary is near $36,500. Fourteen months from hire, the pay jumps to $40,285. They would also be eligible for up to $7,500 in bonuses.

Entry-level correctional officers in Tennessee make $44,520 per year, with an automatic promotion to correctional officer 2 and a salary increase to $46,752 per year after one year. New hires there are eligible for a $5,000 sign-on bonus. According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections, the starting pay for a correctional officer there is below $27,000.

So, we are not saying pay raises are unwarranted. In fact, we agree increases in pay should help with hiring and retention. Of greater concern is that the DOJ investigation is focused on, among other things, violence among inmates and subsequent lack of inmate protection. Much of the prison violence has been linked to gang activity. Ward says more than 14,000 inmates are gang affiliated.

There are 45,551 inmates in Georgia — 73% of them for violent crimes. Ward says 21% of the prison’s population have a mental health diagnosis.. These are very real and very dangerous dynamics that must be addressed and not blamed on underpaid staff and aging buildings.

Death and injury, along with complaints about frightening and unsanitary conditions are far more serious than just prisoners complaining. The DOJ is taking it all very seriously and so should state leaders. The General Assembly must hold Ward and the corrections system accountable and additional funding should come with strings attached. Benchmarks for reducing inmate deaths, acts of violence, addressing mental health needs and improving transparency should be clear and unequivocal.

Respective prison administrations and the corrections system statewide are far less than forthcoming, stonewalling requests for information from the press and the general public, especially when inmates die behind bars.

The lack of transparency points to the egregious conditions and the credibility of complaints. Simply put, people with nothing to hide don’t hide.

Brunswick News. January 22, 2022.

Editorial: Teachers need more help from local, state and federal leaders

Emperor Nero played the fiddle while Rome burned, it is said. Hopefully, state Education Superintendent Richard Woods is doing more than just touting past and current accomplishments while education in Georgia continues on a collision course.

There is work to do. Gauges to check. Strategy or strategies to devise and implement.

The issue is teacher retention. According to Superintendent Woods, who spoke in Glynn County this week, the state is losing one of every two school teachers hired.

Couple this disquieting 50% retention rate with the fact that many of those in school systems across the state today are close to retirement, and oh man. Scary. It is especially so for systems already experiencing difficulty obtaining full staffs.

This is not a problem the state should be talking about. It is a problem it should be doing something about. A good start would be exit interviews. Ask teachers leaving the field why they are putting aside education degrees for jobs as clerks, cashiers or wait staff.

This is not an attack on Superintendent Woods. He is not at fault. Truth be told, it has more to do with politicians in Washington and Atlanta. Someone who has absolutely no background in education runs for election or reelection on an idea of how to improve public schools, and if he or she wins and is in the right political party, presto. Another useless policy is born.

Local boards of education share some of the blame when they fail to stand behind administrators and classroom teachers.

As is almost woefully natural these days, issues are often weighed on a political scale instead of a meaningful one.

There are always parents in any given community who contribute to teacher dissatisfaction. These adults often show just how out of touch they are with their own sons and daughters by trying to hold teachers responsible for the failings or poor decisions of their children.

The state and its school systems better find a way to stop what is shaping up to an inevitable collision if this train is allowed to run its course unchecked. These classroom soldiers are worth more than their weight in gold. As they go, the world goes.

It is time state leaders and boards of education recognized that and acted accordingly.

Dalton Daily Citizen-News. January 25, 2022.

Editorial: Free tax help programs a boon to the Dalton community

April 18 may seem like months away -- well, because it is -- but that day, the deadline to file your state and federal tax returns, will be here before you know it.

Tax professionals routinely recommend you begin amassing all of your tax-related documents, and then file as soon as possible. Having all the correct information is especially vital for those who received advance Child Tax Credit payments or Economic Impact Payments (American Rescue Plan stimulus payments) in 2021 as they will need those payments amounts when preparing their tax return. The Internal Revenue Service is mailing special letters to recipients. They can also check amounts received on IRS.gov.

The IRS began processing tax returns on Monday.

The U.S. tax code can be complex, and filling out your tax forms properly can be difficult. Fortunately for those in the Dalton community, there’s help. There are two local programs providing assistance to those who need help.

• Through March 5, Georgia United Foundation offers free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) for the Dalton community thanks to a longstanding partnership with Dalton State College, the Internal Revenue Service and Georgia United Credit Union. The VITA program is open to all low to moderate income taxpayers, without depreciable assets, business losses or extensive stock transactions.

About 40 Dalton State students and alumni volunteer for the program each year. Dalton State students are IRS-certified tax preparers and earn academic credit for their participation in the VITA program. As part of the partnership, Georgia United Credit Union provides office space.

Due to COVID-19, additional health and safety protocols have been enacted and walk-up appointments are not offered. All appointments must be scheduled through the online scheduling system at gucufoundation.org/vita. Appointments are at Georgia United Credit Union, 605 Calhoun St. Sessions are available through March 5 on Fridays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Beginning Feb. 1 and continuing through April 15, the AARP Foundation is providing tax assistance and preparation through its Tax-Aide program by appointment only -- and it’s completely free.

There are two Dalton locations. The Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library on Tuesdays and Fridays. For appointments, go to https://tinyurl.com/taxaide2022L or leave a message by phone or text at (423) 380-8048. The Mack Gaston Community Center on Mondays and Saturdays. For appointments, go to https://tiny.one/taxaide2022G or leave a message by phone or text at (423) 250-5116.

Volunteers are trained and IRS-certified every year to ensure they understand the latest changes to the U.S. tax code. The Tax-Aide option for the North Georgia area is low contact. Taxpayers interact with IRS-certified Tax-aide volunteers in two, short in-person meetings to exchange documents.

We appreciate the businesses and groups sponsoring these free programs, and we salute the many volunteers who make it possible.

