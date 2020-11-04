Editorial Roundup: Georgia

With the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic still prevalent across much of the country, medical experts are urging people to get their flu shots before flu season arrives in full force. The more people who are vaccinated, the less strain they hope will be on emergency rooms, hospitals and medical offices.

People over age 50, pregnant women, children under 5 and anyone with conditions such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease and kidney disease are at highest risk from flu complications, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On Thursday, the Dalton-Whitfield Senior Center and the Whitfield County Health Department host a drive-thru flu shot mini-event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the upper south end portion of the Senior Center parking lot.

The high dose flu shot will be given upon request. Participants must bring their Medicare card; a copy will be made to be provided to the health department. Participants must also fill out a form with a health department staff member.

If you do not qualify for Medicare the cost for the flu shot is $25. No appointment is needed. For more information, call the Senior Center at (706) 278-3700.

Free flu shots will be offered at Dalton’s Mack Gaston Community Center on Tuesday from 2 to 5 p.m. either by walk-up or drive-through. Flu shots at the clinic will be provided by the Whitfield County Health Department for anyone 19 and older, only. No appointment is necessary. No identification is required.

All COVID-19 protective precautions will be taken. Attendees are asked to wear a mask to protect others. The community center is at 218 N. Frederick St. For more information, call (706) 279-9600.

In September and October, local health departments held large-scale drive-through flu vaccination clinics in Whitfield and Murray counties. Hats off to our local health departments for their efforts to help tamp down the severity of the upcoming flu season.

Oct. 30

The Brunswick News on plans to increase economic growth in Brunswick, Georgia:

Before the pandemic, the future of downtown Brunswick was extremely bright. Developers began to pay more attention to the district and saw that it could be a thriving part of the Golden Isles once again.

Developers looked for ways to attract more people and businesses to the area. More apartments and lofts were planned to provide more permanent and attractive housing. More businesses moved in and thrived. Downtown was on the upswing.

Organizations worked to keep the building momentum in downtown going. The Downtown Development Authority continues to do a great job of promoting the area. Help also came in the form of two new organizations, NewCity Brunswick and Forward Brunswick.

Forward Brunswick sought to add more residents downtown with creative private-sector funding. NewCity was designed to work with different economic development organizations without duplicating their services.

The organizations both recently lost its leaders to different endeavors. How that will affect the push to make downtown the best it can be remains to be seen. Add that to what is already an uncertain economic future, thanks to the pandemic, and some might be ready to push the panic button when it comes to continuing downtown’s growth.

We are not ready to hit that button.

First, we expect the ideas and spirit of collaboration put forth by NewCity and Forward Brunswick to continue. There are plenty of stakeholders who have been involved in the process that want what’s best for downtown Brunswick. There is no reason to think that either organization will give up or cease to exist.

Second, there is much potential waiting to be tapped downtown. As developers work to revitalize buildings that sat empty, there will be more people and businesses ready to fill them. The domino effect will continue. Having more people downtown will bring in more businesses to serve them.

Let us not forget about the Oglethorpe block either. With the chance of a conference center being built extremely remote, that area could be the perfect place for a developer to build apartments and lofts that would attract even more people.

While the concern for downtown is valid, especially considering the pandemic, we don’t think there is much to inhibit the momentum already built up. Downtown Brunswick’s future is still pretty bright from where we sit.

Oct. 21

The Valdosta Daily Times on donating blood:

It is safe to give blood during the COVID-19 pandemic and blood is needed.

Blood banks in our region and across the nation are facing significant shortages.

Simply put, the donation of blood could help save a life.

We understand the fears and concerns that people may have, and we also know that not everyone can donate blood, but those who can should give it serious consideration.

Blood banks have extensive protocols in place to create a safe environment for blood donations, with service providers wearing masks, locations that promote social distancing and extensive cleaning and disinfection processes throughout the day.

All blood types are needed.

Blood and blood platelets cannot be manufactured in a laboratory.

They must be donated.

The American Red Cross has said that someone in the United States needs blood every two seconds.

That number is staggering and it is not uncommon in some locations for demand to exceed supply.

The Red Cross has also said that one blood donor can potentially save up to three lives.

Health care leaders have explained the pandemic has taken a toll on the blood supply.

South Georgia Medical Center must have a ready supply of blood and cannot wait until there is an emergency and blood is instantly needed.

Donors are encouraged to donate now to ensure local hospitals have the blood needed to help patients suffering from traumas, cancers and chronic illnesses, health care representatives said.

Donors must be at least 17 years old or 16 with parental permission, must weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health. A photo ID is needed.

The American Red Cross and LifeSouth community blood centers are both good options for donating blood or for helping your business or organization in hosting a blood drive. You can check with both organizations to find out the most convenient time and location.

We cannot all be frontline workers or provide emergency services but giving blood is something that many of us can do to help save lives.

