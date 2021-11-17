Editorial Roundup: Georgia

We were in a similar place this time last year. We’d been through the craziness of early 2020 with schools shutting down and made it through the summer. Schools started back and everything was beginning to look better — well politics aside, but let’s just stay away from that for now.

People began visiting relatives they hadn’t seen in a while, traveling and doing all the things they’d missed. The result? We saw the number of new infections explode and the resulting deaths.

A lot of healthcare workers who’d just gotten a break had to go back to the front line, for the holidays.

Why did that happen? Well frankly it was because we were tired of it so we just did whatever we wanted to do. The problem with that was there were consequences. Some of those consequences cost people their lives.

Social media and political disinformation aside — here are some very real numbers from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

♦ Floyd County has seen 306 deaths, along with another 76 probable deaths, resulting from the pandemic. One third of those deaths occurred after Aug. 1, 2021.

♦ Floyd County has had 18% of its population infected — 18,412 infections — with COVID-19, nearly half of which occurred since August with the highly infectious Delta variant.

We’ve been lucky, compared to some Georgia communities.

So, please, just take a few precautions. If someone isn’t feeling well, postpone that visit. If your child has had a friend exposed to COVID, postpone that visit. Vaccinations go a long way to protect us from this virus and the resulting disease, but it’s not foolproof and it’s not an impenetrable shield for those with health problems.

Again, this reminder isn’t to scare anyone — it’s a reminder that there are a few smart and easy things we can do to keep a lid on this pandemic.

Wear your mask when you’re in close proximity to others, try and stay distanced, and clean or sanitize your hands often. Of course, get vaccinated.

Georgia and the United States, hopefully, learned that a defunded public health system wasn’t ready for a pandemic. If this version of the coronavirus had been more virulent and deadly than it already was — it could have been disastrous.

At the same time, especially on a national level, we’ve continued to see our political leaders openly battling with our public health leadership because they didn’t like the truth of the situation. That also has to change. There’s a time for politics and shenanigans and there’s a time to get things done for the good of all Americans.

We would very much like to see legislation going into this coming year’s session to fix the death by a thousand cuts our public health system has endured.

We have the chance now to ramp preparations — and funding — back up to prepare for the very real possibility ahead of a pandemic that is with us in one way or another for years to come.

Please get vaccinated and thank you for reading.

Dalton Daily Citizen. November 16, 2021.

Editorial: Gratefull, postponed another year due to COVID, will give back to community through food drive

In November 2019, on the Monday before Thanksgiving, the community came together to share a meal.

A stretch of Hamilton Street in downtown Dalton was closed. Long tables and chairs lined the road as about 1,400 people shared a free meal with friends, strangers and perhaps new friends as they ate an early Thanksgiving dinner in the middle of the street. This was the inaugural Gratefull Thanksgiving community meal, and it was a rousing success.

The event was spearheaded by Believe Greater Dalton, a public-private partnership of the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce and local governments aimed at improving the community, and included scores of volunteers and businesses that donated time and food.

Organizers hoped Gratefull Dalton would become an annual event but in 2020, Believe Greater Dalton decided not to hold Gratefull because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, it held a drive-thru food drive for the Chattanooga Area Food Bank, which serves 20 counties including Whitfield and Murray. Allyson Coker, project manager for Believe Greater Dalton, said after looking at the local COVID-19 numbers recently they decided to put Gratefull on hold for another year.

“The whole intent of the event is community building and bringing people together,” she said. ”‘Come as strangers, leave as family’ is the tagline.′ The idea is to sit next to someone you don’t know, at one long table, sharing a meal together. We really, really wanted to see it take place, but in an abundance of caution, we decided to wait one more year.”

Grateful Dalton Give Back is Monday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton.

“This will be another food drive for the Chattanooga Area Food Bank,” she said. “Last year, we raised over 3,500 pounds of food. We hope to top that this year. We’ve extended the event.”

People are asked to bring canned goods with easy-open lids as well as shelf-stable, single-serve and family-size macaroni and cheese and pastas, cereal and single-serve breakfast items, peanut butter, bagged dry beans and snack bars.

While we are saddened that the Gratefull Thanksgiving community meal won’t happen this year, we are thrilled that a negative is being turned into a positive. We urge all who are able to donate to the food drive. Let’s help our neighbors in their time of need, and practice what Thanksgiving is all about.

Valdosta Daily Times. November 14, 2021.

Editorial: You’re invited to Right to Know forum

The public has the basic right to know.

We all have the right to know what government is, and is not, doing.

We have the right to know how government is spending taxpayer dollars.

We have the right to know what documents government is holding.

We have right of access.

The public right to know is not partisan.

Government transparency is crucial to democracy.

Thursday evening at 7 p.m. we are happy to join the Black Student League at Valdosta State University for a Freedom of Information Symposium at VSU Student Union, Ballroom C on the third floor.

The event is free and open to the public.

We encourage everyone interested in the First Amendment, the public right to know and open government to attend.

Presenters will explain the provisions of the Georgia Open Meetings Act and Open Records Act and answer questions regarding public access.

We will also present the result of the first all-local public records audit conducted by volunteers who have shared their experiences while making local public records requests.

Free educational materials will be available.

Leading up to the public forum, The Valdosta Daily Times is publishing a special edition: Freedom of Information; The Public Right to Know. The special publication outlines provisions of state Sunshine Laws and includes interviews with local officials, the general public and even a directory of local records custodians to help the public access public records. Copies of the special edition will also be available at the forum.

In addition to inviting the public, we also extend our cordial invitation to all local elected and appointed officials, government attorneys and records custodians.

Please join us and the Black Student League 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at the Valdosta State University Student Union, third floor, Ballroom C.

We look forward to speaking with you there and discuss the public right to know.

