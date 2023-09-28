Editorial Roundup: Georgia

Dalton Daily Citizen. September 23, 2023.

Editorial: Get a car and booster seat check

In 2021, 710 children under age 13 were killed in passenger vehicle crashes in the United States and more than a third (36%) of those children were not restrained, according to the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

This week is National Child Passenger Safety Week, and just as seat belts for adults remain the best way to protect travelers from being killed or seriously injured, car safety seats are the best insurance policy for children.

Motor vehicle collisions remain a leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 13. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) offers the following tips to help parents and guardians find the right car seat, install it correctly and keep children safe:

• Find the right car seat. Follow the guidelines based on your child’s age and size. You can find them on the NHTSA website. You can compare brands under the NHTSA’s Car Seat Finder tab on the site.

• Install your car seat properly. Fire stations and law enforcement agencies have certified child passenger safety technicians who can help and assess whether a child seat is installed properly.

• Register your car seat to ensure you stay up to date on any brand recalls and safety notices.

• Rear-facing, booster or forward-facing. Learn the height, weight and age requirements to choose the right car seat for your child. The American Academy of Pediatrics advises that children remain in rear-facing car seats as long as possible. Georgia state law requires children to be restrained in a car seat or booster seat appropriate for their height and weight until the age of 8.

• Always refer to your specific car seat manufacturer’s instructions (check height and weight limits) and read the vehicle owner’s manual on how to install the car seat using the seat belt or lower anchors and a tether, if available.

• To maximize safety, keep your child in the car seat for as long as possible, as long as the child fits within the manufacturer’s height and weight requirements.

• Keep your child in the back seat at least through age 13.

Research shows car seats reduce the risk of fatal injury by 71% with infants and 54% with toddlers in passenger vehicles.

If you're unsure of the requirements or if you have questions, please visit the Governor's Office of Highway Safety website at www.gahighwaysafety.org and schedule an appointment to have a car seat check.

___

Valdosta Daily Times. September 27, 2023.

Editorial: Bikers beware: Share the road

This time of year we join the Georgia Motorcycle Safety Program in encouraging motorcycle riders to ride safely and urging all other motorists to be watchful of two- and three-wheeled vehicles on our roadways.

The state Motorcycle Safety Program is a division of the Georgia Department of Driver Services.

Fall is a favorite time of year for motorcyclists, the agency said, and it can be an extremely hazardous time.

“The leaves have started to change, nights are getting longer and cooler air is upon us. For these reasons, more motorcyclists will be on our roadways,” the state said in a news release regarding motorcycle safety.

Motorcycles operate on the roadways with the same rights and privileges as any motor vehicle.

State highway officials consistently encourage motorists and motorcyclists to “share the road.”

Motorcycle awareness and safety has been a priority in Georgia for the past few years and for good reason. Motorcycle accidents are often fatal.

Here are some tips from the Georgia Motorcycle Safety Program:

— Focus on driving/riding. Put away cell phones and other devices.

— Signal intentions and look before changing lanes.

— Use caution at intersections looking both ways before crossing or turning.

— Wear a DOT-approved helmet, reflective gear and bright colors when riding.

— Evaluate your surroundings.

— Drive/ride aware and alert.

— Allow plenty of room between vehicles and avoid blind spots.

It should also be noted that motorcycle rallies and meet-ups often involve alcohol. As dangerous as it is to drink and drive a car, it is even more dangerous to operate a motorcycle while drunk or buzzed. Just don’t do it.

Motorcycle riders are encouraged to take a safety course at one of the Georgia Motorcycle Safety Program-approved sites and to refresh skills and knowledge regularly. More information is available at www.dds.georgia.gov.

Ride safely and keep it on two wheels.

___

Brunswick News. September 26, 2023.

Editorial: Fishing is more than a recreation pastime for Georgia

Decades ago, an angler could drop a baited hook or cast a shimmering lure in any navigable river, stream or lake in this state. Wherever a boat could be paddled or driven was generally considered and accepted as open water for fishing.

That has ceased to be the case in these recent times. It did when owners of properties bordering bodies of freshwater began declaring the river or stream in front of their land off limits to public fishing. Expect more such declarations as new landowners move on the shores of inland waters and more waterfront property is sold for residential or commercial development.

State lawmakers attempted to address the issue with the passage of Senate Bill 115 on the last day of this year’s session of the General Assembly. The enacted legislation says that anglers have a right to fish in the state’s navigable waters.

Unfortunately, that has not stopped water-bordering property owners from trying to block access to the part of a river or tributary facing their land. Just as troubling is that the areas where these challenges are occurring are multiplying.

They include the Flint River, a tributary of the Satilla River in southeast Georgia known as Seventeen Mile River, a tributary of the Chattahoochee called the Chestatee River, and the Upper Ocmulgee River just beyond Macon.

Now, a legislative study committee will delve into the matter. Among other things, the House Study Committee on Fishing Access to Freshwater Resources will weigh the rights of property owners against the rights of anglers. Chaired by House Majority Caucus Whip James Burchett, R-Waycross, and created by House Resolution 519, the panel will seek to determine whether fishing licenses purchased from the state entitle anglers to try their luck in any river, stream or cove they can anchor their boat.

It is a dilemma that must be resolved considering there are 1.29 million resident anglers that fish Georgia’s fresh waters, according to the state Department of Natural Resources. All totaled, freshwater and saltwater anglers generate $1.3 billion in retail sales, which produces an annual ripple effect of $2.1 billion.

Then there’s all the 15,644 jobs that are tied directly or indirectly to the industry. That workforce generates $622 million in wages and earnings, $109 million in state and local tax revenues, and $147 million in federal tax revenues.

Fishing is more than a recreational pastime. It is important to Georgia’s economy.

END