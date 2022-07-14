Editorial Roundup: Georgia

If you want to sustain the current direction, then join those who feel likewise and vote for the candidates in your corner. If you feel change is needed, vote for the candidates who feel the same as you. You will be unable to say one way or the other unless you register with the voter registration office.

No one can say they are unaffected by policies dripping out of Washington and Atlanta. Anyone who drives a car knows better. Prices are literally through the roof and remain unstable. Know this: Democrats want to switch to cleaner energy sooner than later and blame high gas prices on the oil companies; Republicans prefer to ease into a world where alternative energy sources are the rule and blame Democrats for elevated gas prices.

Immigration — who can come in and how many — is an issue that continues to separate the political parties. Democrats tend to favor a more open door policy than Republicans, who favor limits.

Then there’s abortion, one of the most flammable issues in the nation and one that recently became even more volatile with the overturning of Roe v. Wade. In short, Democrats believe terminating a pregnancy is a decision best left up to the woman; Republicans advocate measures to protect the unborn’s right to life at various stages of development.

In Georgia, in addition to a field of local candidates, voters will decide whether to keep their governor, Republican Brian Kemp, or replace him with Democrat Stacey Abrams.

They also will decide who will represent them in the U.S. Senate and in the U.S. House of Representatives. In the Senate race, Republican Herschel Walker is challenging incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock. In the House race, Democrat Wade Herring is challenging the reelection bid of incumbent Republican Buddy Carter.

Add your voice to the state and national debate over what’s next for all. Register to vote and show up on election day.

Valdosta Daily Times. July 8, 2022.

Editorial: Make the most of what’s left of summer

Hard to believe, but in a handful of weeks, most South Georgia youngsters will be back in school.

Summer — as a concept of vacations, no school, lazy afternoons, etc. — will soon draw to a close.

Seems like summer break just started, the Fourth of July just passed, but here it is, summer break is more than halfway through.

Yet, isn’t that the way of life.

Time goes quickly.

Many parents will be stunned their young children are already of an age to start school.

Other parents will likely be more stunned as they realize their “babies” are entering the final year of high school.

Where does the time go?

Where does the summer go?

There are a handful of weeks of summer break left.

A handful of weeks to make the most of children’s time out of school.

Granted while children still have a few weeks, most adults will continue working jobs.

But this would be a good time to ask for an early afternoon off, or to take a personal day.

Or stay up a little later and watch a weeknight movie with the kids.

Or make one evening a family game night since there are no school nights for a few more weeks.

Parents should do as much as they can to spend a little time with children during what is left of summer while children have the time.

Because it will happen in the proverbial wink of the eye.

Summer will be gone.

The children will be grown and gone.

Hard to believe, isn’t it?

But it is the truth of seasons. It is the truth of generations.

