Editorial Roundup: Georgia

What part would science play in her decision? The findings of the EPD apparently would be inconsequential to Abrams. If through science, the state agency determined the mining operation would pose no danger or harm to the swamp, it would not matter. The comment by Abrams suggests the application would be denied.

Basing decisions on personal feelings or the direction of the political wind is no way to run a government. Decisions must be based on facts, as many unbiased ones as the government can get.

Abrams hinted that she would grow the state bureaucracy by expanding the number of government employees. To her, a fatter government is the best way to get fast service out of the men and women in state employment.

Sorry, but more employees for most departments and agencies would be an unnecessary burden on the working men and women who keep the government funded. And in the end, it would make matters worse, not better.

There are better ways for the state government to use surplus funds. Hiring more people to sit in offices in Atlanta for residents to leave voice mail messages to is not one of them.

Teachers could use another bump in salary, as could law enforcement. If any additional staff is brought aboard, other than making sure all teacher positions are filled, the state should consider distributing supplements for the hiring of more law enforcement personnel and more assistant district attorneys to handle the backlog in cases.

Abrams suggests federal dollars could be procured to reduce the use of state funds. Someone needs to remind her that working families in Georgia pay federal taxes too.

END