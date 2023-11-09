Editorial Roundup: Georgia

Editorial: Adoption changes children’s futures

November is National Adoption Month.

Children from across the state of Georgia are in need of caring families to adopt them.

The state Division of Family and Children Services describes adoption, unlike foster care, as a permanent, “social and legal process that creates a new family, giving adopted children the same rights and benefits as those who are born into a family. Adoption requires an unconditional commitment by parents to meet the physical, emotional, medical, psychological and social needs of their child.”

Most of the children in need of adoption are in the state’s foster care, or temporary family, program.

Most of the children in foster care have endured some form of abuse or neglect and because of that some may have medical, emotional and/or behavioral needs, according to the department.

“Children in foster care come from all racial and ethnic groups, most are school aged and have brothers or sisters they need to be placed with,” according to a past DFCS statement. “There are also a high number of teenagers. Most of the children needing adoptive homes are members of sibling groups needing to be placed together, are older, have a diagnosed physical, mental or emotional disability.”

There are literally hundreds of children across the state in need of a temporary or permanent home.

DFCS has said most of the children came from difficult situations into the foster-care system.

The department explained in many cases, when a child is available for adoption, parents have voluntarily surrendered parental rights, but in other cases, parental rights were terminated by the court system due to abuse, neglect or abandonment.

Many of the children, as a result, have special needs.

Adoption is a long process and requires a lot of pre-qualifying.

People interested can call 1-877-210-KIDS (5437) for additional information.

The right family, with the right child, at the right time can result in the most amazing outcomes.

Brunswick News. November 6, 2023.

Editorial: State surplus shouldn’t be used on frivolous expenses

There are impetuous people who can’t help but spend money like it’s burning a hole in their pocket. As soon as it comes in, it goes right back out. Apparently they have never heard about the importance of saving a penny here and there.

Saving money should be a top priority for everyone from individual finances to business owners, and especially, governments. It is important to remember that prosperous times don’t always last. Forget a rainy day, there could be a massive storm on the horizon that you won’t see coming. When that day does come, you will be thankful to have that surplus to lean on in hard times.

Right now, the state of Georgia has a surplus of funds. At the end of the last fiscal year in June, the state had $16 billion in unspent funds, including $11 billion in undesignated reserves according to Capitol Beat News Service. That is an impressive rainy-day fund to say the least, especially when you consider our federal government continues to spend money with no thoughts of balancing its budget or reeling in the crippling national debt.

Those surplus funds are definitely burning a hole in the pockets of some groups and legislators. The left-leaning Georgia Budget of Policy Institute just released a report that called for the state to start spending some of that surplus, according to Capitol Beat. The report suggested uses for the undesignated reserves including creating a self-sustaining child care trust fund, modernizing the state’s school bus fleet by helping local school districts replace older buses and provide bonuses to state employees from vital agencies to help reduce turnover.

The merit of these suggestions will have to be hashed out by the General Assembly. It wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world to dip into the surplus and help out state employees — especially those in law enforcement.

Georgia is 50th in terms of the number of state troopers per capita and still 36th in the nation in trooper salaries. Providing better salaries and benefit could help the Georgia State Patrol recruit new troopers and hang on to the ones they currently have. That would benefit taxpayers greatly and would be a cause worth dipping into the surplus to solve if necessary.

Even if the state does dip into the surplus, it should not do so to the absurd degree some groups and legislators desire. State Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Blake Tillery, R-Vidalia, was right when he said some “forget that’s only six months of revenue for the state. You have a rough time and that money will burn very quickly.”

It is better to have a lifeboat than to be caught out in a flood when the rainy day comes.

