Editorial Roundup: Georgia

Critical race theory does not postulate all white people are racists, or bad.

Critical race theory is not an academic discipline designed to indoctrinate our children.

Critical race theory is not a political platform intended to drive a wedge or elevate one race over another.

Critical race theory is not new.

The theories about how discriminatory laws, policies and practices have shaped our government, our legal-justice systems, our institutions and our society have been around since the early 1970s and have generated very little, if any, controversy — until now.

Still, all the things mentioned here are things you have heard, things you have seen, things you have read on Facebook.

If critical race theory did not have a name, if it was not being used as a political football and if it were not the hot topic on social media, we would just otherwise call it legal science, history and sociology.

In Georgia, new laws target any school instruction on the subject of race that might make a student feel uncomfortable but history — and truth — can be uncomfortable.

Simply mentioning the Trail of Tears could make a student uncomfortable. Talking about the atrocities of genocide by Hitler’s Third Reich could make a student uncomfortable. Reading about brutality in the name of Christianity during the Crusades could make a student uncomfortable. And, yes, the horrors of American slavery, the inequities of segregation and the heroism of the Freedom Riders in the face of brutality could make students feel uncomfortable, and those dark — but true — chapters in history should make us all uncomfortable.

So why all of the uproar? Why are parents throughout the country protesting against it? Why is there so much consternation on social media around CRT?

Largely, it is because so many people choose to get their news from a Facebook feed or from entertainment-driven, ratings-driven talk show hosts who posture as legitimate news anchors when, in fact, none of their bogus claims are supported with credible sourcing and research.

Get your news from reliable, trustworthy news sources, not from conspiracy-laced social media posts.

___

Brunswick News. June 15, 2022.

Editorial: Take precautions to help stave off heat-related issues

Anyone who stepped outside for more than a second Tuesday no doubt noticed the oppressive heat that engulfed the Golden Isles. Not only did the temperature climb into the mid 90s, the humidity drove up the heat index well into the triple digits to the point where the National Weather Service in Jacksonville put out a heat advisory.

Expect more advisories over the next week or so as a heat wave is poised to set up shop in our area for the foreseeable future.

From today through Saturday, expect to be hit by a wall of heat and humidity when you step outside during the day. This is not completely unusual for our area, but the heat wave will bring temperatures hotter than the usual coastal Georgia weather.

The forecast for the rest of the week includes temperatures in the mid to high 90s, which could easily push the heat index into the triple digit danger zone. A slight reprieve is expected Sunday and Monday, but even higher temperatures are in the long range forecast. The temperature in Brunswick for next Wednesday and Thursday is expected to be around or above 100 degrees on both days. We don’t even want to think about what that means for the heat index.

This kind of extreme heat can be deadly if people fail to take proper precautions. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 700 people die every year as a result from extreme heat.

The best way to protect yourself from the heat is to indulge in the modern convenience of air conditioning. Spending time in air conditioned buildings is the CDC’s top recommendation for reducing your risk of suffering from a heat-related illness.

Staying hydrated will also help your body handle the extreme heat that comes with summer. The CDC recommends drinking more water than usual and not waiting until you are thirsty to drink.

People 65 years old and above and children below 2 years old are at the highest risk of suffering heat-related illnesses. Of course issues such as heat stroke can afflict anyone of any age group, especially if they are out in the extreme heat. Save any exercise, yard work or other strenuous outside activities for the cooler parts of the day.

Now is also not the time to leave children or pets unattended in a vehicle. A vehicle’s interior can heat up to 124 degrees in just 20 minutes on a 95-degree day. No matter how short you think the errand will be, it’s not worth the risk to leave the most vulnerable in a hot car for even a few minutes.

If we all take precautions and keep tabs on those vulnerable to the heat, hopefully we can avoid any tragic side effects from this early heat wave.

