Editorial Roundup: Georgia

The surge in film production in the state can be tied back to one key change. In 2008, the General Assembly created tax incentives to help lure more productions to the state. It has paid off as the film industry spent $4.4 billion in Georgia during the 2022 fiscal year. That broke the record of $4 billion set the previous year.

That success has lawmakers asking if it can be replicated in a different entertainment industry. A bipartisan legislative committee is recommending the state find out.

Capitol Beat News Service reported Monday that a legislative committee is recommending the state institute a 30% to 35% tax credit for music-production expenses to help grow the music industry in Georgia. The committee also recommends credits so that major musical acts and Broadway touring companies would start their tours in Georgia, set up a “Music City” certification that Georgia cities could earn by meeting certain conditions, grants to help support local musicians and recording studios and other incentives to help grow the music industry.

Georgia is no stranger to producing musical talent. Artists as diverse as Ray Charles, The Allman Brothers Band, R.E.M. and Outkast have their roots in Georgia. You can’t write the history of music in America without Georgia.

State legislators should take the incentives into consideration, but they should not be blindly approved. There needs to be evidence that these changes can produce a boon for the state that is similar to the results of the film industry incentives.

There are a lot of interesting ideas in the committee’s recommendations, including one that designates music-production development jobs as high-demand careers for the purposes of the Technical College System of Georgia’s new High-Demand Career Initiative program.

The committee’s recommendations are certainly worth exploring, but let’s not get ahead of the beat.

END