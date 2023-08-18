Editorial Roundup: Georgia

Dalton Daily Citizen. August 16, 2023.

Editorial: Be mindful of charity scams

As we watch the truly devastating impact of the wildfires that have hit parts of Hawaii, many of us may feel a need to respond with a call to action. The images have implored many of us to find ways to help, even in some small way.

And although we are seeking ways to help out, please be mindful and do some research to ensure that your donations are going where they are intended.

The Georgia Secretary of State’s office has compiled a list of tips for residents seeking to make donations. Here are a few things to keep in mind:

Check For Charity Filings — Before making any donation, be sure to confirm the organization you are supporting is a legitimate 501(copyright)(3) charity. Ask for the organization’s Employer Identification Number (EIN) and search it on the IRS website, or look for the organization’s 990 tax filings. You can also utilize reputable websites such as charity navigator (charitynavigator.org) to search out organizations and check their validity.

Effectiveness Matters – Take the time to look at an organization’s financial situation. Tools available online, such as those previously mentioned, will provide you with information necessary to ascertain how much of your contribution will actually go to those in need versus administrative or other costs. Ask what percentage of your donation will go to relief efforts.

Research Online – If there is a charitable organization or cause to which you would like to donate, research online beforehand to ensure the charity is right for you. The Better Business Bureau, Charity Navigator, Guidestar, and other websites provide evaluations of different charitable organizations.

Do not share personal financial information over the phone – Do not share your credit card, debit card, or bank account information over the phone. Donate by check or credit card, rather than cash. and send the contribution directly to the organization rather than through a third party. If you donate more than $250, the organization should send you a letter confirming the size of your donation.

Another option — research ways to send gift cards so as not to provide your personal information through a website.

Tax Deductible Donations – If making a tax-deductible donation is important to you, search the database of tax-exempt organizations available on the IRS website. Before making your donation, ensure the charity you have identified is in fact tax deductible. Then, once you have made the donation, be sure to get a receipt for your contribution.

If you suspect that you've been contacted or have even fallen victim to unscrupulous activities claiming to be charities, call the Charities Division at the Georgia Secretary of States Office to report it, 470-312-2640 or visit this link to email — https://sos.ga.gov/form/contact-office-secretary-state-charities-division .

Since it was founded in 2005, the U.S. Justice Department’s National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) has fielded more than 95,000 complaints involving more than 100 events, including hurricanes, floods, wildfires, tornadoes, earthquakes, explosions and chemical spills.

Disaster frauds often prey directly on those struggling to recover from extreme weather.

Don’t let fraud compound a disaster.

Valdosta Daily Times. August 13, 2023.

Editorial: Consider foster care

A story in the Friday, Aug. 11, edition of The Valdosta Daily Times reported that efforts to reform Georgia’s foster care system and reduce the number of children housed in hotels and offices continues.

The story reported that “hoteling” of foster children is at a record low for the state.

That’s good but we urge more people to consider fostering children.

April may be National Foster Care Month designed to raise awareness about foster care needs and show appreciation to all foster families but raising awareness about the importance of foster care is always timely.

There are thousands of children in foster care in Georgia, according to the state’s Division of Family and Children Services.

The children come from many backgrounds and situations.

They are children of all ages and races.

A great many of them have special needs, including teenagers, siblings and children with physical, emotional and/or behavioral disabilities.

The Division of Family and Children Services operates under the Georgia Department of Human Services and is tasked with assuring that children are safe from abuse and neglect.

Dedicated caregivers are a critical part of fulfilling that mission.

DFCS says once a determination is made that it is not safe for a child to remain in the home of a parent or guardian, the child may be placed in foster care.

The foster-care program is designed to be a temporary home away from home while qualified professionals work with the family to address child-safety concerns.

DFCS said its goal is to return children safely to their families but adds that the child’s safety comes before any other consideration.

DFCS has said the agency is always looking for what it calls “loving, safe and stable homes for the children who are brought into care.” The approval process can take up to 10 months and may require certifications, evaluations and a good bit of documentation.

Foster parents do not receive a per diem for caring for the children in their homes, according to DFCS. Rather, they can be reimbursed for some of the expenses they incur while caring for children. The state may provide an initial clothing allowance when children enter foster care as well as an annual clothing allowance.

Foster children may also benefit from certain therapeutic services as well as health and safety items that may include things such as car seats, booster seats and safety helmets.

Foster children between the ages 14-25 are provided with services through the Independent Living Program that provides funding and support to help youth successfully transition from foster care, according to DFCS.

In a perfect world, foster care would not be needed.

In a perfect world, children would never be abused or neglected.

It is not a perfect world.

In our world, children are orphaned, sadly others are abandoned, abused and neglected, making foster care so important and foster families so needed and appreciated.

People interested in serving as a foster parent can call (877) 210-KIDS.

Brunswick News. August 14, 2023.

Editorial: Foster children need more help from the state

When you see the term roller coaster associated with anything but a fun ride at an amusement park, it is usually not a good sign. Any other use of the term focuses on how up-and-down something is performing.

So when Capitol Beat News Service described the current state of the hoteling of Georgia foster children as a roller coaster, it should be very concerning for all.

The good news is that the number is currently down. As of last Tuesday, the state had only seven children currently being kept in a hotel, according to the state Department of Human Services Commissioner Candice Broce.

The roller coaster comes when you look at the previous numbers. The state foster care system was at a record low of fewer than 20 kids in hotels last summer, but that number ballooned to 95 at the end of last month.

Broce said, according to Capitol Beat, that not all of the children are in the foster-care system because of abuse. She said about half enter to gain access to services, adding that families often don’t know how to apply for services on their own. That’s why the DHS and DFCS are launching a pilot program in 58 counties to help families get access to treatment and services they may need.

This problem isn’t a new one, and it’s one the General Assembly tried to address in its most recent session.

Lawmakers left $10 million in the budget to help with the hoteling problem and also passed a bill establishing a uniform process for placing a child in the custody of the Georgia Division of Family and Child Services on a “non-emergency basis” or absent “exceptional circumstances.”

The state Senate is also holding committee meetings, like the one Broce and others spoke at Wednesday, in an effort to find more solutions that can be brought up in the 2024 legislation session.

Whatever solutions are proposed, it should be done with the best interest of the foster kids in mind. It is the goal of DHS and DFCS to reunite foster kids with their families, but that is not always possible. And when they struggle to find the right place for some of these kids, they sometimes wind up in hotels.

One way people can help is by becoming foster parents. It is an incredibly important responsibility and one that shouldn't be taken without a lot of thought and planning, but it can be a very rewarding experience. Visit www.fostergeorgia.com for more information about becoming a foster parent.

