Editorial Roundup: Georgia

Valdosta City Council has five positions up for grabs: Mayor and Council Districts 1, 3, 5 and 7. These seats are currently held by Mayor Scott James Matheson and Councilmembers Vivian Miller-Cody, Thomas B. McIntyre Sr., Tim Carroll and Ben Norton.

The Valdosta Board of Education will have three open seats for Districts 4, 5 and 6, currently held by Tyra Howard, Trey Sherwood and Tad Moseley.

The cities of Hahira, Remerton and Dasher will also be holding elections.

In Hahira, District 2 and 3 seats are up for election, currently held by Kenneth Davis and Mason Barfield.

Remerton will be electing a new mayor as well as two council seats, currently held by Mayor Cornelius Holsendolph, Bill Wetherington and Steve Koffler.

In Dasher, City Council Posts 3 and 4 are up for election, seats currently filled by Alvin Armstrong and Anita Armstrong.

Valdosta’s fee for mayor is $765 and district seats are $474.

Valdosta City School Board fees are $35.

Hahira district seat fees are $180 and Dasher post fees are $120.

Remerton’s fee for mayor is $222 and council seat fees are $185.

Qualifying fees must be paid by cash, money order or check, and must be paid between 8:30 a.m., Aug. 21, and 5 p.m., Aug 23.

We are not saying incumbents need to be unseated but we are saying every election should be an election of ideas, not personalities and the best way to get ideas on the table is a competitive race where each candidate must make the case for election or reelection.

Perspective candidates can get qualifying paperwork, pay fees and qualify to get their names on the ballot at the elections office, located at 2808 N. Oak St., during business hours Monday through Friday. Consider running for local office.

___

Brunswick News. May 17, 2023.

Editorial: New warning system is a boon for EMA, citizens

Is your family prepared for an emergency? It is a question that each family or household should ask themselves a few times a year.

May is a good month to make sure the answer to that question is yes. Hurricane season will officially arrive in a couple of weeks, but storms aren’t too concerned about whether or not it’s officially hurricane season. We’ve seen enough May tropical storms in recent years to know that there is a real possibility of a storm popping up before June 1.

Emergencies also include more than storms. The Isles has seen two big fires at two chemical plants in the area in recent months. In November, an explosion rocked the Symrise plant. The neighborhoods surrounding the plant had to be evacuated for a period of time as the fires raged on at the plant.

Just last month, a massive fire erupted at the Pinova plant on the afternoon of April 15. The massive blaze, which occurred hours after a morning fire at the plant, led to evacuation orders for people living within a mile from the plant and shelter-in-place orders for people in the path of the smoke from the fire — including parts of St. Simons Island north of the airport.

A big part of being prepared for an emergency is finding out about it in the first place. That’s where recent changes made by the Glynn County Emergency Management Agency should help all citizens.

The EMA is bringing the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS) to the area. IPAWS gives the EMA the ability to target certain areas or the entire county for wireless alert messages when serious disasters occur.

The need for such a system became obvious to Andy Leanza, Glynn’s EMA director, shortly after the Symrise incident. The EMA staff has been working to bring IPAWS to the area since November. The program sends alerts that go to all phones in the area designated by the sender, the county EMA in this case, and the alerts appear on phones like Amber Alerts do.

Up until now, the county has only used the CodeRED system. While Leanza said CodeRED is effective, it is an opt-in program. Both are still useful and we encourage anyone who hasn’t signed up for CodeRED to do so. It is still an invaluable part of knowing what’s going on in an emergency situation. You can sign up online at GlynnCounty.org/671/CodeRED.

Every second matters in an emergency situation. The EMA’s new communication system should help give citizens a head’s up when an emergency happens. Make sure you and everyone in your household knows what to do when those notifications reach their phones.

END