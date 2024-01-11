Editorial Roundup: Georgia

All 10 of South Health District’s health departments have been awarded the 2024 Car Seat Mini-Grant by the Georgia Department of Public Health, Injury Prevention Program. South Health District serves Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Echols, Irwin, Lanier, Lowndes, Tift and Turner counties.

Through the mini-grant, South Health District and its local partners work together to provide car seats and education to financially eligible families across the district. This program is funded by the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to help ensure Georgia’s children are safe while riding in motor vehicles.

And it works! Since 2007, the education, car seats and booster seats provided through the mini-grant prevented serious injury or death and saved more than 437 of Georgia’s children who were involved in crashes. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, car seats reduce fatal injuries by 71 percent among infants and by 54 percent among children ages 1 to 4 years in passenger cars.

Car seats offer the best protection for children in the event of a crash, and they are most effective when installed and used correctly. Nearly three out of every four car seats are not used properly, according to the public health district.

The mini-grant helps health department staff educate parents and caregivers on how to properly install and use car seats. They can offer car seat inspections and provide car seats and booster seats to financially eligible families.

Nobody wants to be in a car crash, but they unfortunately happen. A properly used car seat can save a child’s life.

We thank the Georgia Department of Public Health for directing money to this program, and we encourage parents to speak with the local Health Department if they need a car seat or need help installing or using one they already have.

Your child is worth it.

Brunswick News. January 6, 2024.

Editorial: State’s can find many uses for $16 billion surplus

When asked, members of the Georgia House and Senate agree that handling the state government’s $16 billion revenue surplus will be among the toughest decision-making jobs facing legislators when they return to Atlanta Monday for this year’s 40-day lawmaking session.

The easiest answer to that “quandary” is to return it to the people who paid it, but that is an unlikely scenario, a highly unlikely one at that. Taxpayers will most assuredly get some of it back, but anyone who is counting on more than a piece or two of the surplus is bound to be mighty disappointed.

Prying money out of the fingers of the government once in its grasp, Democrat or Republican, would be about as easy as removing a delicious banana out of the steely grip of a 500-pound gorilla.

If asked, legislators will peel off a half-dozen or more sagging places in the state budget that could use a little or a lot of propping up.

As much as some taxpayers might be inclined to deny it, it is a fact, particularly when it comes to the availability of mental health services in the state’s 159 counties. Georgia ranks at the bottom in this regard. The surplus would go a long way in improving this ugly picture.

State lawmakers, local city and county councils and commissions and major civic clubs around Georgia continue to receive earful after earful of how the neglect of men, women and children with mental issues keeps local jail and homeless populations up. Within the past few years the state has attempted to correct this issue with multi-million dollar investments.

Anyone who thinks what coinage the state has dropped into the program the past few years will make up for decades of indifference and neglect needs to take a slow drive through most any municipality. They would quickly find that state investment has barely put a dent in this grievous issue. Local sheriffs, for lack of a better solution, are still filling up their jails with street people beset by mental issues. Many of these people are war veterans.

This problem shouldn’t have the visibility that it does in a state with a $16 billion revenue surplus.

Legislators could also invest chunks of the surplus into crime-fighting and into education — namely, affording more training and learning opportunities for young and older adults.

