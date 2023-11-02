Editorial Roundup: Georgia

Editorial: Watch out for deer

Watch out.

Each year, thousands of Georgia motorists collide with deer.

Safety experts say from October through December the likelihood of colliding with a large animal more than doubles.

The reason?

It is deer mating season.

According to one of the nation’s largest insurance providers, U.S. drivers were significantly more likely to have a claim involving a collision with deer, elk, moose, or caribou than they did only five years ago — one in 127 this year versus one in 164 in 2018. The same study, the State Farm annual deer collision study, indicated that in Georgia the odds are far worse, with the likelihood of a deer-vehicle collision coming in at one in 108 drivers, well above the national average.

“Georgia’s rapid growth coupled with the whitetail deer’s amazing ability to adapt makes collisions all the more likely. Be alert, especially in these fall months when deer movement is at its highest. Just as important as the time of year and the time of day is the need to put down your phone and not be a distracted driver. In the split seconds you divert your eyes from the road to check Facebook, a 20-pound whitetail deer may step into the path of your vehicle,” State Farm spokesman Justin Tomczak said.

The insurance provider offered these driver safety tips:

— Slow down, particularly at dusk and dawn.

— If you see one deer, be prepared for more deer to cross the road.

— Pay attention to deer crossing signs.

— Buckle up. Every trip, every time.

— Use your high beams to see farther, except when there is oncoming traffic.

— Brake if you can, but avoid swerving, which could result in a more severe crash.

— Remain focused on the road, scanning for hazards, including animals.

— Avoid distractions, such as devices or eating, which might cause you to miss seeing an animal.

— Do not rely on products such as deer whistles, which are not proven effective.

— If riding a motorcycle, always wear protective gear and keep focused on the road ahead.

There is also an increased risk of collision with deer around dawn and dusk, Tomczak said.

“Drivers should be engaged, alert and on the lookout at all times, because you never know when you may need to react to a deer or other obstacle that may cross your travel path,” he said.

We encourage our readers to be cautious drivers and hope everyone stays safe on the roadways.

Brunswick News. October 31, 2023.

Editorial: State needs solutions to fix broken DFACS system

Governor and state legislators, we have a problem, a serious one. Our system of handling children removed from their homes by the state is broken.

Bipartisan hearings by a federal subcommittee being conducted by the Peach State’s senior senator has brought issues plaguing the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services to the surface. Some the state has been diligently working on — problems like having more children for foster care than it has reliable parents or families to care for. It is a well publicized fact that the shortage of foster homes has resulted in young boys and girls having to sleep in hotels under state supervision.

DFACS is doing what it can to address the issue. It has reached out to everyone who can help, including churches and religious organizations. In the end, the state cannot force anyone to care for the sons and daughters of adults who, for one reason or other, fail the government’s test of good or safe parenting.

That’s not all the hearings led by Sen. Jon Ossoff have divulged. There is also the matter of hundreds of missing children who were once in the custody of the state — some 1,790 of them between 2018 and 2022. The subcommittee delving into Georgia’s child protection services obtained the figure through the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children.

Deeply troubling, Sen. Ossoff commented, adding, “These are children. And according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services … children who go missing from care are left more vulnerable to human trafficking, to sexual exploitation, and to other threats to their health and safety.”

Children are not always safe in the environments the state moves them to, the subcommittee learned. One mother testified that her 2-year-old daughter was murdered after DFCS placed her in the care of her father’s live-in girlfriend.

It was not the agency’s only failure. According to an internal audit of DFCS, it failed in 84% of the cases brought to its attention due to risks or safety concerns.

The obvious solution is for parents to act like the loving parents they are supposed to be, to love and care for the children they invited into this world. It would be the answer to prayers and the answer to overworked and overwhelmed DFACS agents.

Realistically, of course, that is unlikely to happen, and illegal drugs have a lot do with it. That makes it all the more crucial that Georgia find a viable way to address these issues and pronto.

