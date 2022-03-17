Editorial Roundup: Georgia

While it may also fall under the law of unintended consequences, the measure has the potential to remove state grant funding for agencies seeking to help the homeless if their homeless population increases.

Back to the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority and a perfect storm in Rome. The glut of evictions since January is putting families out on the streets and stressing an already embattled community of folks trying to help.

There’s a business side to everything but we should never EVER put children out of a home without exhausting every available option.

Students who see their lives disrupted by a federally funded entity during the middle of a school year won’t be functional in school. They’ll have entered survival mode and that isn’t a frame of mind to succeed — it’s a frame of mind that will likely continue to fill our prison system which is already bursting at the seams.

We ask our legislators to remember this theme — small government. That doesn’t just mean federal government overreach, it also means state government overreach.

Our legislature should never attempt to force a one-size-fits-all approach on the entire state, especially when it just doesn’t fit.

It certainly doesn’t fit in Rome. We have several groups like the Davies Shelter, Hospitality House and Salvation Army who have worked hand in hand with the city and groups like the United Way who work toward helping our homeless population.

Taking an approach of finding shelter for a person and helping them get treatment for substance or mental health issues leads toward hope. Hope is what allows us to rise from the place we are to a higher one. It allows us to exit a mind frame that only allows us to think minutes or hours into the future into one that allows us to think months and years into the future.

Hope allows us to see that a person who is now struggling to get their first apartment could one day own a home or that a person who is in an entry level position could become a manager.

That hope can lead toward a person rebuilding themselves and reaching out for higher goals than subsistence.

Why would our state legislature want to punish that? One answer may be shortsightedness. Another is willful ignorance.

The legislation is essentially cut and pasted from a national think tank called the Cicero Institute which has also pushed similar efforts in Texas and Arizona.

We saw cutbacks from the state level over a decade ago close the Northwest Georgia Regional Hospital. That cost this area 750 jobs and sorely, sorely needed mental health services.

The unintended consequences coming from the state dying to get out of providing mental health services led to an influx of people moving into county jail and state prisons. Look at the Floyd County Jail. We’ve invested our SPLOST pennies into refurbishing an entire section of the jail to provide mental health services for those with no other place to go.

One way or another we’re going to provide services. We should be working to build people up and make them functioning members of society. We don’t need Senate Bill 535 here in Georgia and we certainly don’t need it here in Rome.

___

Valdosta Daily Times. March 12, 2022.

Editorial: Reject ‘Safe Communities Act’

The First Amendment guarantees the most basic of American freedoms.

Among those liberties are the promise of free speech and the right to assemble in protest.

Any efforts to abridge those basic First Amendment protections is an assault on liberty itself.

Georgia lawmakers are assaulting liberty.

We urge our legislative delegation to reject Senate Bill 171, the so called “Safe Communities Act.”

There is nothing safe about this ill-conceived piece of legislation.

Don’t be confused by the name or the bells and whistles, this measure is not about curbing violence in the streets, rather it is about silencing voices.

Street violence is already illegal.

The Republican-led bill mentions penalties for inciting a riot or mob intimidation, vandalism of private businesses and government property, assaulting first responders and obstructing a highway. All of these things are illegal now. That part of this bill is a smokescreen, window dressing and amounts to pandering to a base with strong feelings about social justice protests last year in Atlanta and across the nation.

Giovanni Serrano, of the Georgia Latino Alliance for Human Rights, was right when he said, SB 171 would lead to an increase of racial profiling from police, an increase in unlawful arrests and would lead to false claims about legitimate protest efforts.

While the bill targets protestors, creating onerous permitting requirements, placing excessive burdens on cities and local governments and stripping state employees of many of their rights of free speech, it ostensibly provides legal protections for counter-protestors who might harm the protesters with whom they disagree.

We agree with First Amendment Attorney Nora Benavidez who writes in a column published on this same page, “Senate Bill 171 is a threat to anyone in the state who wants to speak up for what they believe in,” and we encourage readers to consider her expert opinion regarding this legislation.

Again, we encourage our legislative delegation to not fall for the shallow talking points, and look deeper into the consequences and implications of this bill. Many of our basic First Amendment rights hang in the balance.

___

Brunswick News. March 14, 2022.

Editorial: State legislature needs to make decision on hospital regulations

It is a debate that tends to surface when the Georgia General Assembly is in session in Atlanta, and this year is without exception. The question is whether the state should continue to keep the healthcare industry under its thumb.

It decides what health care services can be provided through its Certificate of Need program, or CON. Before a hospital can expand or offer new services, for example, it must apply for a CON.

The Georgia Department of Community Health determines whether new services in a region are needed. If the committee reviewing the application feels additions are necessary, a CON is awarded. If not, the applicant can forget it.

House Majority Whip Matt Hatchett, R-Dublin, has introduced House Bill 1547, which would reform the CON program if passed this session. Speculation is that the effort will fail to go the distance.

The CON concept has been in control in Georgia since 1979 for the purpose of preventing a duplication of services and keeping costs down. A growing number of state legislators think it is time to deep-six the process or, at the very least, readjust it. Each year, though, following strong lobbying from an organization of nonprofit hospitals, politicians in the General Assembly quietly step away from any notion they may have had about tinkering with the program.

In 2022, both sides of the issue are armed with reasonable arguments. Among other points, the hospital industry is quick to remind lawmakers of the difficulty of fully staffing their facilities. Competition for nurses and other healthcare workers would hurt everyone, including patients, or so the inference goes.

Those pushing to eliminate the CON process consistently remind legislators that unfettered competition ensures quality services. It also usually leads to lower costs.

It is an annual squabble the hospital industry continues to win.

It is hard to say which is best for Georgia, but it is easy to see why an open and a fair discussion would clear perception in this second decade of the 21st century. Other states have changed their view – about 12 of them to date – and have moved away from the CON concept.

It is time for the Georgia Legislature to weigh the good with the bad and determine what is best for the men, women and families they serve.

END