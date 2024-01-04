Editorial Roundup: Georgia

With a season of celebration behind us – from Christmas and New Year breaks – it is time to return to school, to work and to go about our daily routines.

For there is much to be done.

The holidays have come and gone.

Most adults have returned to their jobs.

Schools re-opened this week and students have returned to classes.

We have rung in a new year.

Now, it is time to make this year work.

Or more appropriately, it is time we get to work to make this year better.

The economic situation is strong. Gas prices are steady. The job market is robust.

But as perilous situations — both at home and abroad — continue to show, nothing should be taken for granted.

So, we must work.

We must toil. We must educate ourselves. We must be ready to adapt. We must relearn the forgotten magic of striving.

We must strive.

Strive to do more with less, strive to learn from our mistakes, strive to better understand the world at home and abroad.

For everything there is a season.

Now, is the season to work and strive.

We hope to benefit a bountiful harvest, but to reap these rewards, we must work.

Brunswick News. January 3, 2023.

Editorial: Stiffer punishment needed for swatting offenses

Some politicians across Georgia and in other parts of the country had some uninvited guests during the Christmas holidays. We’re not talking about unwanted relatives or even protesters. Some state and federal lawmakers found their house surrounded by police.

This was the result of an online prank known as swatting. It works by calling the police or emergency services and reporting that a fake violent crime is taking place at an address. Police muster their resources and respond like they usually would when such a call comes in, only to find out that nothing is actually happening.

If swatting victims are lucky, the only damage done is a major inconvenience and the waste of police resources. Unfortunately, it can also end tragically.

The most famous swatting case happened in late December 2017. Two men, Casey Viner and Shane Gaskill, got into an argument while playing the video game “Call of Duty: WWII.” Viner threatened to swat Gaskill, which prompted Gaskill to intentionally give him an incorrect address.

Viner got in touch with a man named Tyler Barriss, who had a long history of crimes, including bomb threats and other swatting incidents. Barriss initiated a swatting call on the address that Gaskill gave him.

That address was in Wichita, Kansas, and was the home of Andrew Finch. Police surrounded Finch’s home, and as he was leaving the house, he was fatally shot by police. Barriss, Viner and Gaskill would all serve time in prison for their roles in Finch’s death.

Six years after those tragic events, a number of politicians from both sides of the aisle found themselves the victim of swatting attacks.

In Georgia, four state senators — Sen. Clint Dixon, R-Buford; Sen. Kim Jackson, D-Stone Mountain; Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick, R-Marietta; Sen. John Albers, R-Roswell — along with Republican Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene were among the politicians dealing with swatting calls during the Christmas holiday. They weren’t the only ones dealing with swatting calls as U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Florida, Ohio’s attorney general and the mayor of Boston were also attacked.

After the deadly swatting incident in their state, Kansas passed laws that provided tougher sentences for those involved in swatting incidents.

It is time for Georgia and the federal government to also consider stepping up the punishment that is dealt out to people perpetuating such hoaxes.

There is nothing funny about endangering the lives of citizens or police officers by reporting fake crimes. Thankfully, no one was harmed by any of these pranks, but it could have been much worse.

