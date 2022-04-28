Editorial Roundup: Georgia

The currently ended session of the General Assembly took aim at it. Members passed measures to boost law enforcement. Whether it will be enough to even dent this growing problem remains to be seen.

There is also the issue of the state’s public school systems. Teachers are in short supply, an issue that is likely to worsen if left ignored. Everyone knows education is the key to an individual’s success. It is also the key to a state’s success.

There are a raft of other issues that take precedence over who won or lost an election and why. Affordable housing is one of them. The cost of housing, including rentals, is skyrocketing and beyond the reach of many working Georgians. Regardless of why or who is to blame, the fact remains that more and more individuals and families are struggling to find or keep a decent roof over their heads.

The state’s treatment of men, women and children with mental illness has been abominable, but fortunately the state legislature has begun to deal with it after years of neglect and political mumbo-jumbo. Question is, will it be enough? If not, it will require strong leadership to effect necessary adjustments.

Stop whining about what happened in the past. Focus on the next four years — the length of the term of office the next governor of Georgia will serve.

Valdosta Daily Times. April 25, 2022.

Editorial: Primary calls for GOP soul searching

This Georgia primary election is a battleground for the heart and soul of the Republican Party in our state.

The May 24 primary has shaped up as the battle between traditional conservative Republicans and the populist, pro-Trump wing of the party.

Republican voters must decide where their true loyalties lie.

Gov. Brian Kemp, by all accounts the most traditional and conservative of Republicans, faces off against former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, endorsed by former president Donald Trump.

Kemp checks all the conservative boxes. He is a strong Second Amendment advocate and just signed a new law making it legal to carry a gun in Georgia without needing a permit. He has signed one of the nation’s most restrictive abortion laws. He is a champion of state’s rights and lower taxes.

Perdue, inexplicably, says Kemp is just pandering to voters. The record shows, however, that Brian Kemp is who Brian Kemp has always been.

But Kemp came under fire when he did not support Trump’s claim of a stolen 2020 presidential election and would not be an accomplice to the effort to overturn the election, circumventing the will of the voters.

Perdue, on the other hand, is a Trump loyalist who supports the unsubstantiated, baseless conspiracy theories of widespread voter fraud, purportedly costing Trump the presidency.

Voters must decide what they believe and who they believe.

The also-rans in the Republican Primary race for governor and secretary of state are irrelevant, none of them have a chance to move the needle.

It is either Kemp’s party or it will be Perdue’s.

Either Kemp or Perdue will face Democrat Stacey Abrams in the fall. There is no doubt where the Democrats stand or whose party it is.

In many ways, the race for secretary of state mirrors the governor’s race.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger also drew the ire of Trump and his supporters, when he stood up to unprecedented pressure from the former president and stood by the integrity of the Georgia election which was counted, recounted, audited, investigated and verified to have been accurate.

He faces Jody Hice, another Trump-endorsed candidate with the former president clearly targeting those he views as his political enemies, or who are, at the very least, less than loyal to him.

Again, the question is: Will Georgia Republicans be loyal to their conservative, traditional principles or loyal to a man?

The U.S. Senate Republican Primary is a showdown between Trump’s hand-picked candidate Herschel Walker and a man the people of Georgia know very well, another traditional conservative, Gary Black. Which way will the party go? There is no doubt where the Democratic Party stands, it is squarely behind Sen. Raphael Warnock who will face either Black or Trump’s candidate, Walker.

We encourage Republicans to think long and hard about their values, beliefs, positions — and the party’s ability to win in the fall — before casting a vote in the May 24 primary. Early voting starts May 2.

Dalton Daily Citizen. April 27, 2022.

Editorial: Mark your calendar: Early voting starts Monday

Georgia’s General Primary Election is Tuesday, May 24, but you don’t have to wait that long to cast your ballot. Early voting begins Monday and ends Friday, May 20.

Whitfield County voters can cast their ballot at the Board of Elections office inside the courthouse Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m on two Saturdays, May 7 and 14. On two Fridays — May 13 and 20 — voting is extended to 7 p.m.

In Murray County, early voting is at the courthouse annex Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The primaries determine who will be the Republican and Democratic candidates in the Nov. 8 general election.

In Tuesday’s Dalton Daily Citizen, we published an extensive list of candidates for governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state and attorney general (that story can also be viewed on our website, www.daltondailycitizen.com). There are other state offices on the ballot as well. In a race with national implications, nine people are vying for the 14th U.S. Congressional District post (three Democrats and six Republicans in their primaries).

Locally, the ballot is chock-full of candidates. There are only three uncontested races out of the many in Whitfield and Murray counties. Several races have multiple people vying for the same position. For example, both seats on the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners have a challenger each in the Republican Party primary. Three candidates are seeking the Whitfield County Board of Education District 4 seat in the Republican Party primary.

In addition to the races, voters will decide whether to continue the Education Special Local Purpose Option Sales Tax for Dalton Public Schools and Whitfield County Schools.

The maximum collection for what ESPLOST VI would be $140 million, split based on enrollment between the two school systems. Dalton Public Schools would receive a maximum of nearly $52 million, or 37%, with the rest for Whitfield County Schools.

A SPLOST is a 1% sales tax on most goods sold in a county. School systems use their version for capital improvements — like renovating current schools and building new ones — buses, safety and security improvements, and technology, but not operating expenses.

We encourage you to participate in early voting and make your voice heard.

